Luis Torres is fighting hard for lightweight contention in 2022

With Xander Zayas, Jared Anderson and Jesus Ramos Jr. leading the talk of those to be named 2021’s “Prospect of the Year” by many boxing publications, matchmaker Guy Taylor believes another fighter is just as deserving of the award.

Lightweight Luis Torres fought four times this year, winning each in impressive fashion and, according to Taylor, has a bright future ahead.

Torres was victorious in his most recent bout last Friday night, defeating gatekeeper Guillermo Avila at Palenque de la Expo in his hometown of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. Scores were 98-92 twice and 97-94 for Torres, who improved to 14-0, 9 knockouts.

Avila, who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, dropped to 19-12, 14 KOs.

Taylor, the matchmaker for Roy Jones Jr. Promotions, believes Torres will only get better.

“Many boxing insiders, especially in Mexico, consider him to be the best lightweight prospect in the country,” Taylor told The Ring Tuesday morning. “I feel in about four to five fights or sooner, we will see Torres ranked in the top-15 in one or two of the major sanctioning bodies at 135 pounds.

“A match-up that I kind of laughed at but is making more and more sense is a match-up against former WBC junior lightweight titleholder Francisco Vargas.”

Whether Torres, who turned 20 last week, is ready for that level of opposition remains to be seen, but he did have an excellent run in 2021. Each fighter he defeated had a winning record.

Torres opened 2021 by stopping once-beaten Jose Paez Gonzales in Round 5 on April 1. Over two months later, Torres defeated Diego Eligio by unanimous decision.

Taylor already has Torres’ next fight lined up for 2022.

“Torres will be back in action on Thursday, February 24,” said Taylor. “We are still narrowing down our two location options but it’s looking like we will be back in his hometown of Ciudad Obregon, where he’s becoming a mini-celebrity.”

