Madrimov defeats Soro after a controversial stoppage in Uzbekistan

Israil Madrimov - Photo by David Spagnolo/ Main Events/ World of Boxing.

Highly regarded Israil Madrimov controversially stopped Michel Soro in the ninth round in a WBA junior middleweight title eliminator in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The first three rounds were largely tactical. Soro enjoyed a better fourth round but Madrimov replied in kind to rock the Frenchman.

The heavier-handed Uzbek has success in the sixth, though was made to work for it. This continued over the next couple of rounds.

Madrimov, 26, hurt Soro late in the ninth round, and it appeared Soro would hang tough when the bell went. However, referee Salvador Salva didn’t hear the bell and Madrimov landed volley of punches after the bell, and the Spanish official waved off the action.

It was initially unclear what would happen as both teams implored their fighters to stay in the ring. After several minutes the officials announced Madrimov as the winner. Team Soro, led by Abel Sanchez were visibly upset.

This one figures to rumble on. Don’t be surprised if a rematch is ordered by the WBA.

With the win, Madrimov improves to (8-0, 6 knockouts) while Soro, who was fighting for the first time in over two years, dips to (35-3-1, 24 KOs).