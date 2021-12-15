Mikael Zewski lands homecoming bout against Serhii Bohachuk in March

Mikael Zewski

Mikael Zewski will finally receive the hometown fight he has always wanted.

Zewski will square off against hard-hitting Serhii Bohachuk on March 25 in a 10-round junior middleweight bout at the Colisee Videotron in Trois-Rivieres, Canada.

The Zewski-Bohachuk bout is a compelling crossroads clash with the winner entering contender status in a very talent-rich junior middleweight division. It has been a long time coming for Zewski, who was once a Top Rank prospect and who has fought in both the United States and Canada.

Zewski (35-2, 23 knockouts) is eager to give his best and come out victorious before a hometown crowd.

“I have been a professional since 2010, and since my very beginnings, I have wanted to box in front of my own people, my family, and my friends,” said Zewski. “I know the challenge is important and that my opponent is dangerous, but I will be inspired and motivated like never before.”

After fighting most of his pro career at welterweight, Zewski made his debut at 154 pounds in his last bout on August 8, defeating Dilan Loza by unanimous decision. The win over Loza was his first fight in almost a year, when he was stopped by former welterweight world title challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

The 32-year-old suffered his first defeat as a pro in May 2015, losing to Russia’s Konstantin Ponomarev in a clash of unbeaten welterweights.

Bohachuk (20-1, 20 KOs), who is originally from Vinitza, Ukraine and now lives and trains in Los Angeles, scored a knockout win over Raphael Igbokwe in his last bout on September 16. The fight took place about two months after Bohachuk knocked out journeyman Brandon Baue in the opening round.

The 26-year-old suffered the first loss of his pro career on March 4 on a Ring City USA card. After dominating the action against fringe contender Brandon Adams, Bohachuk was dropped in round eight, and after beating the count, was stopped moments later.

Bohachuk has been a staple of fight cards promoted by Tom Loeffler in Southern California.

The card will be promoted by Yvon Michel.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing