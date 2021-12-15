Yves Ulysse, Jr. faces Antonio Moran on Jan. 22 in Eye of the Tiger anniversary card

Yves Ulysse tags Steve Claggett. Photo by Tom Hogan

A crossroads clash between two junior welterweights will take place on January 22.

Fringe contender Yves Ulysse, Jr. will square off against Antonio Moran at the Cabaret du Casino in Ulysse’s hometown of Montreal, Canada, Eye of the Tiger Promotions announced Tuesday. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten prospect Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach of Poland.

Both fights will stream live on the Punching Grace website.

The card will coincide with Eye of the Tiger celebrating their 10th anniversary. The January 22 card will be the first of three cards the company will promote in and around the Montreal area.

“We are kicking off 2022 with a bang for our 10th anniversary, with three cards in three months,” said Marc Ramsey, Development Director and head trainer at the Eye of the Tiger. “Several of our boxers are knocking at the door of major fights and we expect to use this series to shake up world rankings with worthy adversaries for our athletes.”

Ulysse (20-2, 11 knockouts), who is managed by James Dawson, is on the cusp of legit contender status at 140 pounds, but suffered a setback in December 2019, losing to Ismael Barroso by unanimous decision. He has since won his last two bouts, stopping Mathieu Germain almost a year later and David Theroux in his last bout on July 16.

The 33-year-old has won six of his last seven bouts since losing to countryman Steve Claggett by split-decision in October 17. Ulysse’s most notable victories include Cletus Seldin, Zachary Ochoa, and Ernesto Espada, all of whom were unbeaten when they faced Ulysse.

Moran (26-5-1, 19 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, last fought on August 14, losing by unanimous decision to junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza. He has been a staple of Boxeo Telemundo cards over the last five years, including his previous two fights, which were knockout wins over Luis Solis and Emanuel Colon.

The 28-year-old has lost every fight he has stepped up in opposition, including losses to Devin Haney and Jose Pedraza. Moran did fight to a split-decision draw against Yomar Alamo in October 2019.

Also fighting on the Eye of the Tiger Promotions card, heavyweight Simon Kean (20-1, 19 KOs), who resides in the Montreal suburb of Trois-Rivieres, will face an opponent to be determined.

Junior welterweight Luis Santana (4-0, 2 KOs) will square off against Mexico’s Brandon Garcia Orozco (4-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout. Lightweight Avery Martin Duval (5-0-1, 3 KOs) will face Francisco Lucero (10-3-4, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo, Mexico in a six-round bout.

Both Santana and Martin reside in the Montreal area.

