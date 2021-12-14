Thammanoon Niyomtrong KOs Robert Paradero in 5 rounds, retains strawweight belt

Thammanoon Niyomtrong successfully registered his tenth defense of the WBA strawweight title on Tuesday, knocking out Filipino challenger Robert Paradero in five rounds in Phuket, Thailand.

Niyomtrong (23-0, 9 knockouts), who had previously fought under the ring name Knockout CP Freshmart, finished off the determined challenger with a counter right hand that sent the groggy Paradero (18-2, 12 KOs) down three separate times, ala Mike Tyson vs. Trevor Berbick, before the referee finally waved the bout off.

The knockout was a callback to similar punches landed by Niyomtrong earlier in the bout, particularly in a wild fourth round, where the Thai champion seemed to drop the Filipino multiple times, only to not get them credited by the referee.

The first one came on a counter right hand that was as clean as any knockdown you’ll ever see. Paradero was still hurt when Niyomtrong landed another right hand that put him down, though there was a push involved that could have muddied the call.

Paradero went down again, but this one was more due to cuffing behind the head. Then, just before the bell, it was Niyomtrong’s turn to touch the canvas, though it was more due to balance.

With the win, Niyomtrong remains the sport’s longest reigning titleholder in terms of defenses, having first won the belt with a unanimous decision over Byron Rojas in 2016. He also avoids becoming the second 105-pound titleholder to lose their title today, after Wilfredo Mendez lost the WBO strawweight belt to Masataka Taniguchi by 11th round stoppage in Japan.

Niyomtrong remains the no. 1 rated 105-pounder by The Ring.

The loss – which was in Paradero’s first fight outside the Philippines – was the second in a row for the 25-year-old, following his split decision loss to former WBO titleholder Vic Saludar in February.