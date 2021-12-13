Bruno Tarimo travels to Britain to face Zelfa Barret hoping for more exposure

Bruno Tarimo (left) - Photo courtesy of No Limit Boxing

Unheralded junior lightweight Bruno Tarimo will have the opportunity to garner more attention when he faces Zelfa Barrett at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England on Saturday.

Tarimo, who will bring his all-action style to British shores for the first time in his career, is keen to test himself against Barrett.

“I’m very excited for the challenge,” Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 knockouts) told The Ring. “Zelfa is a great fighter and a great challenge for me. He has great skills and is very slick, tune in December 18th and you will see [what his weaknesses are.]

“This is a big fight on a big stage and “The Terminator” is not going to stop until I get my hand raised.”

The 26-year-old Tanzanian-born Australian-based fighter fought his way up from the bottom in his homeland before landing a life-changing fight in Australia in 2018.

“I was very lucky I got an opportunity to fight Billel Dib,” he said humbly. “I won the first fight then lost the rematch but I have been in Australia since. I’m working on permanent residency. Luckily I have the support of my team and I pray to God every day to give me a better life.”

Since the Dib rematch, Tarimo has reeled off five wins out of six, notably beating Joel Brunker (UD 12), Nathaniel May (UD 10) and, in his most recent outing, Kye MacKenzie (UD 10).

Tony Tolj, who also works with Jason and Andrew Moloney, is pleased to have finally procured a fight for his fighter on a bigger stage.

“Bruno has worked very hard, in the last two years,” said Tolj. “Bruno’s last five opponents have a combined record of 122-11. He is an excitement machine with relentless pressure and that’s why I’m very happy to get the opportunity on a great Matchroom event.”

​Barrett, who is trained by his uncle former British and European junior welterweight, Pat, turned professional in 2014. He won his first 19 fights before losing to Ronnie Clark (MD 10). He has since rebounded to win the Commonwealth title by outpointing Leon Woodstock (UD 12).

The 28-year-old struggled earlier this year against recently minted IBF 126-pound titlist Kiko Martinez but inexplicably was awarded a 12-round unanimous decision. The Manchester boxer has a record of (26-1, 16 knockouts).