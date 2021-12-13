Dougie’s Monday Mailbag (Conor Benn, Lomachenko and the lightweight division)

Vasiliy Lomachenko is victorious after soundly outpointing Richard Commey. Who's next? Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

LOMACHENKO AND CONOR BENN

G’day Doug,

I hope all is well over your side of the Pacific winding down a great 2021 of boxing. As with each December, I always looking forward to what the next year will bring in match ups.

Loma took care of business as I expected him to do against a game, but outgunned Richard Commey. His footwork is just masterful to say the least. It is a pleasure to watch. I don’t think I’ve even seen better footwork. Ukrainian dancing must be something special. Despite him losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez, I still consider Loma to be the best lightweight in the world. I’m sure others would disagree. Personally, I’d like to see Devin Haney and George Kambosos fight next for the undisputed lightweight honours, with Loma having a crack at the winner.

I also watched Conor Benn brutally stop Chris Algeiri in the fourth round. Great sportsmanship from Benn for not following through with that monster uppercut he was winding up on, as Algeiri was out before he hit the canvas. Will Benn be as good as his father? No, but he has the goods to make his own mark in the welterweight division, so long as he doesn’t come up against Errol Spence or Terence Crawford in the near future. Take care and all the best. – Jeff, Australia

I expect the Ring Ratings Panel to approve of Benn entering the welterweight rankings, legitimizing his claim of being a world-class fighter. Although Benn says he “fancies” his chances vs. Yordenis Ugas, I don’t think he’s ready for the Cuban veteran or the two elite-level boxers rated ahead of him. But the rest of the Ring’s welterweight contenders are fair game for the British up-and-comer. I’d pick Boots Ennis (No. 4) and Vergil Ortiz (No. 5) to beat him, but I’d love to witness those shootouts. And after the form and power he exhibited vs. Algieri, I might favor Benn vs. the rugged likes of Eimantas Stanionis, David Avanesyan and Radzhab Butaev (Nos. 8, 9 and 10). Again, those are all-action matchups (on paper) that I’d love to see.

Will Benn be as good as his father? No, Nigel should be in the hall of fame (and I’ll continue to be that one American voter who checkmarks the Dark Destroyer’s box on the ballot every year), but his son will emulate him by being must-see TV.

Loma took care of business as I expected him to do against a game, but outgunned Richard Commey. I don’t think Commey was outgunned. He was outworked, outmaneuvered, and outboxed, which adds up to being outclassed by an elite fighter. Commey is live vs. most lightweights, but not elite-level talents, especially those as battle-tested as Loma. Credit to the Ghanaian for lasting the 12-round distance and trying his best to rally down the stretch.

His footwork is just masterful to say the least. It is a pleasure to watch. I don’t think I’ve even seen better footwork. I think the top lightweights have seen enough of it by now to at least try to come up with strategies to neutralize it. However, only the smartest and the most talented will be able to crack the “Matrix” if Loma is 100% healthy.

Despite him losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez, I still consider Loma to be the best lightweight in the world. So do I. And I think the Ring Ratings Panel does too. George Kambosos Jr. is the lightweight champion, but I think Lomachenko is the best 135-pound fighter in the world.

I’m sure others would disagree. That’s fair but no other lightweight has faced as many top contenders and varying styles as Loma. Only Lopez got the better of him and he wasn’t 100% for that match.

Personally, I’d like to see Devin Haney and George Kambosos fight next for the undisputed lightweight honours, with Loma having a crack at the winner. That sounds like good plan.

I also watched Conor Benn brutally stop Chris Algeiri in the fourth round. Great sportsmanship from Benn for not following through with that monster uppercut he was winding up on, as Algeiri was out before he hit the canvas. Yes, I was most pleased with young Conor’s restraint. He’s more civilized than his old man was, and I love Nigel, but I’m telling you that the prime Dark Destroyer would have pulled the trigger on that follow-up shot and he maybe would have tagged poor Chris when he was on the canvas. Not out of malice, mind you. The middleweight version of Nigel was an instinct-driven animal. He trained like a maniac and thrived on pure adrenaline inside the ring. He was possessed once the bell rang. It’s part of why I always tuned in when he was fighting on U.S. network TV back in the day, and why his one-round shootout with Iran Barkley is one of my favorite fights (and favorite post-fight interviews, which this YouTube clip unfortunately does not include but if you can find it somewhere I know you’ll get a kick out of it).

TOP NIGHT OF BOXING

Hey Mr. DF,

I watched a lot of boxing this weekend. I watched the Bivol card (gutted the other fight didn’t happen), watched the Edwards card (the 32-year-old looked good 😄), watched the Taylor / Benn card (box three minutes / what a finish) then I watched the Top Rank show.

The whole P4P argument seems to be laid bare there. Loma’s best weight is 126. He beats the brakes off everyone (bar the one night with Lopez) at 135. Pah!

He looked incredible. I don’t think Commey was terrible. There was an overhead shot where there seemed to be more angles than were right. Loma seemed to enjoy everyone.

Got nothing to say really other than what a top weekend of boxing! Could’ve done without the late start to the NY card to be honest. Was advertised as 02:30 in the UK then, after the music, the other stuff and the rest, got to see it at 04:00.

Anyway….. have fun, enjoy the boxing, (typing this watching J.Nelson talking about the racism he encountered – Jesus Fucking H Christ!), hope the family is ok. – Thomas, Hackney

The family is good, Thomas. Thanks for asking. I have no idea who J. Nelson is. I wish him well, though.

We’re spoiled here on the West Coast of the U.S. Most fight cards, even the ones that start late or run long, usually end before midnight.

I watched the Bivol card (gutted the other fight didn’t happen), watched the Edwards card (the 32-year-old looked good 😄), watched the Taylor / Benn card (box three minutes / what a finish) then I watched the Top Rank show. Dmitry got the job done, but that’s all The Ring’s No. 2-rated light heavyweight has been doing since he won the WBA title in March 2018. And he hasn’t defended against a notable opponent since Joe Smith Jr. in March 2019. At age 30, there’s still time for him to be something more than a modern beltholder, but he and his team must make some bold moves in 2022. He’s got the jab, footwork, and athleticism to give anyone – including No. 1-rated Artur Beterbiev – a fight at 175 (or 168 if he can healthily shed the pounds). Give me Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez next, and the winner can face Junto Nakatani for the vacant Ring flyweight title. I know I’m in the minority, but I’m OK with two-minute rounds in women’s boxing. However, if the women want to fight three-minute rounds, the athletic commissions should allow them to. It should be that simple.

The whole P4P argument seems to be laid bare there. Loma’s best weight is 126. He beats the brakes off everyone (bar the one night with Lopez) at 135. Pah! Lomachenko is definitely one of the 10 best fighters, pound for pound, on the planet.

He looked incredible. He looked like himself. It was a typical Loma performance.

I don’t think Commey was terrible. Commey was tremendous. He would have given most world-class lightweights hell with the effort he put forth vs. Loma.

There was an overhead shot where there seemed to be more angles than were right. Loma seemed to enjoy everyone. I have no idea what you’re trying to say here, but that’s OK. I appreciate your appreciation for Loma and I also realize that you’ve been up all night.

Got nothing to say really other than what a top weekend of boxing! That’s all that needs to be said. After the Summer Bummer, we needed a strong Fall and Winter boxing schedule, and by golly, we’re getting just that! I’m looking forward to the Monster’s return, Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne and Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro this week.

LOMA TO THE LIGHTWEIGHTS: SAY MY NAME!

Hey Dougie –

I’d be remiss if I did not say the prospects (Zander, Davis & Anderson) did not show up.

I still feel Loma is the best active LW & I’m not surprised his name is never mentioned. What’s his best next move?

Shot out to Commey, he brings it & seems a good guy. Thanks! – Jamaal, Louisiana

Commey seems like a great guy. He’s a darn good fighter, too. No shame in being outpointed by one of the most accomplished amateurs of all time and a future hall of famer.

I’d be remiss if I did not say the prospects (Zander, Davis & Anderson) did not show up. You meant to write that you’d be remiss if you didn’t say the prospects DID show up, right? Because they all shined under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden and ESPN. However, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that they did what they were supposed to do given their opponents. I’m looking forward to their inevitable step-ups in competition, which should occur next year.

I still feel Loma is the best active LW & I’m not surprised his name is never mentioned. I guess the Young Guns figured he was finished after the loss to Lopez, but he let them and the boxing world know that he’s still here and still a threat the old-fashioned way – by taking on legit lightweight contenders (Nakatani and Commey), not by Tweeting a bunch of “I want all the smoke” nonsense.

What’s his best next move? I think his team should try to negotiate a shot at newly crowned champ George Kambosos, who seems willing to face anybody. But King George has many options, so if he goes with Devin Haney or one of the other Young Guns, I think Loma’s best bet is to continue facing the highest rated lightweights that are willing to fight him and he’ll eventually become the mandatory challenger for one or more of the sanctioning body belts. He’s already No. 1 in the WBC and WBO, and he will likely move up the IBF ratings following the Commey victory (he was No. 6 and Commey was No. 5 in the IBF’s lightweight rankings going into the fight). Another option for Loma could be a showdown with 130-pound titleholder Shakur Stevenson. I don’t know if it would be at junior lightweight or lightweight, but I’ve heard Top Rank is interested in making that fight.

