Conor Benn scores spectacular fourth-round KO over Chris Algieri

British welterweight star Conor Benn scored a vicious fourth-round knockout over former 140-pound world titlist Chris Algieri at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. The official time was 2:58.

The 27-year-old Benn was given credit for a left-hook knockdown in the second although the feet appeared to get tangled at ring center. However, there was nothing wrong with the finish as Benn trapped Algieri against the ropes and knocked him out cold with a perfect one-two in the fourth.

“These aren’t tests and every time I say these aren’t tests, it sounds like arrogance but it’s just confidence,” said Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) in his post-fight interview with DAZN. “I’m ranked top five (with two governing bodies) and I’m top five for a reason. No one has done that to Algieri.”

Benn was much more economical with his approach from the opening bell and impressively so. The Englishman targeted the body, and with the exception of being clipped by one memorable left hook, he posted an extremely good first round.

That pattern was maintained and the bout transformed into the most impressive performance of Benn’s career to date. He avoided scores of shots by bending at the waist and moving his head and kept his opponent guessing.

Algieri (25-4, 9 KOs), 37, is long past his best but he’s a cerebral technician with plenty of ring craft. The affable New Yorker didn’t know what hit him.

There has been early talk about a matchup between Benn and former four-weight world titleholder Adrien Broner. Benn also mentioned the winner of February’s all-British showdown between Amir Khan and Kell Brook, and WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas also came up during the post-fight conversation.

