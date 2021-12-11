Sunny Edwards outslicks Jayson Mama, retains IBF flyweight title via wide UD

Sunny Edwards. Photo courtesy of MTK Global

Quick-footed speedster Sunny Edwards retained his IBF flyweight title with a wide 12-round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Jayson Mama in the main event of the first Probellum show at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

The fight started with Edwards, The Ring’s No. 4-rated flyweight, boxing on the back foot and Mama looking to press the action. Both had pockets of success as they took time to see what the other had to offer.

The action heated up in the second round when both men dipped low and clashed heads. The defending beltholder emerged with a cut on his scalp that bled profusely. Mama saw the blood and intensified his workrate, rushing Edwards, who was momentarily concerned with the blood.

Edwards elected to stand his ground and was more aggressive in the third round. He noticeably switched briefly to southpaw to negate Mama, who is also a southpaw, which lead to them clashing heads.

To the credit of Edwards’ corner, they were able to work on the cut and calm the situation giving him instructions to settle back into boxing. Other than a strong left hook from Mama, Edwards looked in control.

That pattern was set Edwards stayed behind the jab, gave Mama all sorts of angles and pot shotted when he could. The Filipino followed and tried to land shots but was all too often picked off.

Mama (16-1, 9 knockouts) was unable to find an answer for the puzzle in front of him and round after round Edwards pocketed.

In the opening minute of round 10, the 25-year-old Brit landed a shot on the on-rushing Mama that caught the Filipino behind the head and sent him to the canvas. It appeared to be more a case Mama being off-balance but he was counted.

It proved to be the final nail in his coffin, try as he might he was unable to land anything of note on the stylish Edwards who won going away on the scorecards: 118-109 (twice) and 117-110.

Afterwards Edwards (17-0, 4 KOs) spoke to the audience.

“In the second round my right eye was completely covered in blood at one point, but I’m a warrior and came through it,” said Edwards. “Mama is a great fighter and a great contender, and I’m sure his time will come in the future.

“I came here to fight Mama, and I did that and prepared hard and trained diligently, but I want to be in the big fights now. I want the Ring Magazine and WBC belts. That was my mandatory, and now I want Julio Cesar Martinez. I’m coming”

Former four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes had to settle for a draw in an often-scrappy bout with rugged Dominican Norbelto Jimenez. Jimenez was up on one scorecard 96-94, Nietes on another 96-94 and the third judge couldn’t separate them 95-95. It appeared that Nietes (43-1-6, 23 KOs) had done enough to win. Jimenez record now stands at (30-9-6, 16 KOs).

Olympic super heavyweight Bakhodir Jalalov (9-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Julio Cesar Calimeno (4-2, 4 KOs) with a booming left-hand at 0:46 of the opening round.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on

[email protected]