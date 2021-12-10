Nonito Donaire, Reymart Gaballo make weight for all-Filipino showdown

WBC bantamweight titleholder Nonito Donaire Jr. and mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo both checked in under the bantamweight limit Friday for their fight this Saturday

Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) checked in at 117.2 pounds for the first defense of the title he won this past May with a fourth round knockout of Nordine Oubaali. Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs) was slightly lighter at 117 pounds even.

The fight, which was mandated after Gaballo won the interim title a year ago against Emmanuel Rodriguez, is a rare all-Filipino world title showdown. Donaire, 39, was raised in the California Bay Area but born in Bohol province in the Philippines. Gaballo, 25, was born and raised in Polomolok, Philippines, just outside of where Donaire’s father, Nonito Donaire Sr., was raised in General Santos City.

The fight, which will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., will headline a Showtime Championship Boxing card, which begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Two ten round bouts will also be on broadcast.

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KOs) weighed 146.2 pounds while Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs) weighed 145.4 pounds. In the other bout, Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KOs) weighed in at 140 pounds even, while Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs) blew the contracted weight of 142 pounds at 144. The bout will continue as planned.

A third Filipino boxer will also be on the card.