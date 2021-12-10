Weigh-in alert: Katie Taylor 134.75 Firuza Sharipova 134.25

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

The pre-fight pageantry is complete in Liverpool, England, after all main event participants weighed in comfortably.

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her belts against Kazakhstan’s Firuza Sharipova at the Echo Arena on Saturday and a win could finally set up a lucrative matchup against Puerto Rican rival Amanda Serrano.

Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs), 35, looked ready to go as always, weighing in at a sleek 134.75 pounds. This will be the 14th world championship fight for the pound for pound No. 1.

Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs), 27, who presented the Irish champion with a soccer ball (Taylor is a massive soccer fan) as they lined up for the face to face, looked physically opposing at 134.25. Whether or not the unheralded challenger can tackle an opponent of Taylor’s elite-level quality remains to seen.

The co-main event sees unbeaten Englishman Conor Benn up against former junior welterweight titleholder Chris Algieri at 147 pounds.

Benn (19-0, 12 KOs), 25, looked ripped and was habitually intense throughout proceedings. The Englishman weighed in officially at 146.5 pounds.

Meanwhile, Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs), 12 years Benn’s senior, looked to be in excellent fighting shape. The Huntington, New York, native will be having just his second fight in two-and-half years but he did look sharp in outpointing Mikkel LesPierre in August. He weighed in at 146 pounds even.

