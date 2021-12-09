Butler on Casimero: “We know he’s dangerous and he hits hard”

Paul Butler insists he will show no fear when he clashes with John Riel Casimero for the WBO bantamweight title on Saturday’s historic #ProbellumRevolution card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Butler (33-2, 15 knockouts) challenges Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) on a card this weekend that will be broadcast on FreeSports, Premier Sports and BoxNation in the UK and Ireland, and on AXS TV and FightNetwork in the USA and Canada

The card also features Sunny Edwards defending his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama.



Butler is looking to become a two-time world champion, after the 33-year-old previously reigned back in 2014 after defeating Stuart Hall.



He now faces a difficult task against highly-rated Casimero, who won the world title in 2019 with a knockout victory over Zolani Tete before recently defending it against Guillero Rigondeaux earlier this year, but Butler is confident that he will upset the odds.



“I am not scared of anybody. Casimero has got two arms, two legs, and eats and drinks the same as me,” said Butler. “I haven’t shied away from this. It is a fight that I’m excited for and I believe that I’ll win.



“I’ve trained for the best Casimero possible. I’ve watched tape and studied him well. We know he’s dangerous and he hits hard, and everybody talks about him being a monster and a knockout merchant, but it will be the best Paul Butler in there on Saturday.



“Every fighter is dangerous at this level. He’s a world champion in a very hot division and I’m not expecting an easy night, but I’ve got myself put into the mandatory position and it’s the fight I wanted. I’ve worked hard over all these years for it.



“On Saturday it will be 11 years to the day since I made my professional debut, so I’m excited to be here in Dubai in different surroundings. I’ve trained really well with Joe Gallagher, and teaming up with him was the best thing I have done.



“I wish I had done it from my debut, as everything has a structure and a game plan. It has changed me completely, and earlier in my career I was maybe throwing for the sake of it and it might have been all-action. Now I don’t waste as many shots.



“Everything was a massive rush earlier in my career. When I won the world title against Stuart Hall I was young and inexperienced. Maybe I hit that level too soon and everybody expected too much of me, but I’ve regrouped and worked hard to get back here.”



Saturday’s #ProbellumRevolution card also features Uzbekistan heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov taking on Julio Cesar Calimeno, four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes facing Norbelto Jimenez, and Jono Carroll clashing against Aelio Mesquita.

