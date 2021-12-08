Seniesa Estrada brings her training regime down a notch to face Maria Santizo

Seniesa Estrada. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions

Seniesa Estrada probably deserves more credit for her one-sided victory over Japan’s Tenkai Tsunami.

The 29-year-old admitted to The Ring earlier this week that she trained excessively for the July 9 bout that saw her claim her second belt in as many weight classes with a unanimous decision over the 37-year-old defending WBO junior flyweight titlist in Los Angeles.

“I ended up overtraining and oversparring [for the Tsunami fight], so I felt like crap during the whole training camp,” she revealed.

This training camp has been a complete turn-around for Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs), of East Los Angeles, who drops back in weight to defend her WBA strawweight title for the first time against Guatemala’s Maria Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs) on December 18 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The main event will feature former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, who takes on Yunieski Gonzalez in a light heavyweight matchup.

Estrada won the 105-pound title on March 20, when she floored Anabel Ortiz in the opening round en route to a 10-round unanimous decision over the Mexican titlist in Texas.

“I feel great; I feel well-rested; I feel strong; I feel sharp, and I’m excited for this fight,” Estrada stated.

The “No Days Off” mantra that has been promoted around the fitness world for many years may have been a part of Estrada’s corner in the past, but that is no longer the case.

“Yeah, you definitely need days off for sure,” she laughed. “I’m always just so competitive and just so hyped to train hard every single day. Now I’ve learned that you definitely need to give your body a rest, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Estrada will take on a fellow unbeaten opponent in Santizo, who has been out of the ring for nearly a year since struggling to earn an eight-round split decision victory over journeywoman Judith Vivanco.

“She’s a good fighter, but I’ve been studying her a lot, and I just see a lot of flaws in her. And I just want to make sure I’m perfecting what I do because I feel like my style is something she has never seen before, and I don’t see the fight going the distance.”

In the bout prior to her win over Vivanco, Santizo fought back-to-back opponents with losing records, including one who had never won a professional contest, which also turned out to be her most recent knockout win.

It’s safe to say that Santizo has not faced anyone remotely close to the champion’s level.

Estrada concurred.

“All but one of her fights have taken place in Mexico, and looking at her record, there’s definitely nobody even close to my skills or resume,” Estrada noted. “My skill level is going to show in there, and people are obviously going to see the difference. However, she has a very good amateur background, and a lot of people don’t know that about her.”

It was initially rumored that Estrada was slated to face Costa Rica’s Yokasta Valle, the IBF strawweight titlist, in a unification. She confirmed that talks were in place, but no contracts were signed. However, good news still emerged from the negotiations.

“We are in agreement to fight. My first fight of 2022 will be a unification fight with Yokasta Valle.”