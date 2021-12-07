Jack Catterall unfazed by undisputed champ Josh Taylor, relishes Scotland-England clash

Photo courtesy of Top Rank

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Jack Catterall has had the patience of a saint.

The 28-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire turned professional over eight years ago and built a perfect record of 26 straight wins with 13 knockouts. He’s held the British junior welterweight championship and defended a regional WBO strap enough times to secure a position as that organizations No. 1 challenger at 140 pounds.

It’s not been an easy journey, however, and Catterall has arguably been tested more outside of the ring than inside.

The pandemic struck at a crucial time and, like most fighters, Catterall’s career momentum took a hit. When life got back on track, he graciously stepped aside as WBO mandatory challenger to allow the undisputed championship fight between Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez to take place in May of this year. Taylor made history with a unanimous decision win and was a man of his word in terms of handing Catterall his first shot at world honors.

The Taylor-Catterall fight was scheduled for December 18 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, but Taylor injured his knee in training and the fight was pushed back until February 26.

The delay was yet another body blow for a fighter eager to make up for lost time.

“I just try to look at the bigger picture,” Catterall told The Ring at today’s press conference at the Royal Scots Club. “I’m in a good position, I’m mandatory, so I always knew I’d get the title shot. I’ve surrounded myself with good people, like (trainers) Nigel (Traviss) and Jamie (Moore), even my close family. As I said, I’ve always known that it was going to happen, and I’d have been stupid to waste the time in between by going out partying. I also had a baby girl recently so that’s another incentive.

“We’re here now and I’m excited. I’ve been in the gym. Jamie tells me to rest a bit more, but I’ve been in the gym and I’ve taken myself away for sparring. I’ve had camps [during downtime] where I’ve trained, I’ve peaked, I’ve sparred well, then I’ve came off the sparring. I’ve been up and down with my training, but I’ve been preparing for a full year, knowing that my next fight will be for not just one world title but all the world titles. That’s what’s kept me going.”

During the three years that saw Catterall’s momentum and activity stall, Taylor has won the World Boxing Super Series tournament, unified the entire division, entered the pound-for-pound Top 5 and handed three world titleholders (Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Ramirez) their first professional loss.

“I’m Jack Catterall and I’m different to all the other fighters he’s faced,” said the challenger defiantly. “I believe that I’ve got a better defense than a lot of the fighters he’s boxed; my timing; my speed is underrated, my reactions. But, ultimately, the best Jack Catterall is a different fighter from your Prograis, your Ramirez, your (Viktor) Postols. I’m a different challenge for Josh by just being me.”

The Taylor-Catterall bout will be an all-southpaw collision. Prior to facing Nicaraguan lefty Wiston Campos in March 2018, Taylor told this writer that he actually enjoys facing other lefties and backed up his words with an emphatic third-round stoppage.

Catterall’s outlook on facing fellow-left handers mirrors that of his opponent.

“You do come across orthodox more regularly, but when I’ve had the chance to spar and box southpaws, I’ve relished it,” he said.

“Early on in my career I spent a lot of time training with an old coach of mine to fight Tom Stalker. We were months in camp, practicing stuff and sparring abroad. Fighting a southpaw kind of suits my defensive style better than fighting an orthodox.”

Catterall acknowledges Taylor’s elite-level quality, but he has full confidence in his own abilities. The affable Englishman even claims that the reality of going against a a popular Scot on Scottish soil does not faze him. For the uninitiated, Scotland versus England at just about anything is as potent as a Molotov cocktail.

“It’s not the same magnitude but I felt like the away fighter in a few of my fights,” reasoned Catterall. “I’ve been over to Belfast for (Tyrone) McKenna. I’ve been to Liverpool for Stalker. I’ve been to Yorkshire for (Tyrone) Nurse. I’ve been here before although [being the away fighter] is amplified massively this time.

“It also takes the pressure off me, I guess. I will have good support going up there. I’m being inundated with messages by people wanting to come and buy tickets. I certainly will be bringing a lot of people up, but it’s Josh’s hometown; there’s gonna be boos, it’s going to be hostile, but I think that’ll bring out the best in me.”

Sign up now for pre-sale tickets @ www.boxxer.com

Tom Gray is Managing Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing