Jake Paul-Tommy Fury bout canceled, Paul to face Tyron Woodley again

Jake Paul’s first bout against someone with previous pro boxing experience has been canceled.

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has withdrawn from their December 18 bout in Tampa, Fla., Showtime Boxing announced on Monday morning. Fury (7-0, 4 knockouts) has been replaced by former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated by an eight round split decision in his pro boxing debut this past August.

A Showtime press release cited, “a medical issue that impacted his training camp” for Fury’s withdrawal. Paul will address the switch in opponent in a virtual press conference on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

The card will be televised by Showtime Pay-Per-View from the Amalie Arena and will feature women’s boxing champion Amanda Serrano, plus former NBA player Deron Williams making his boxing debut against former NFL player Frank Gore.