Sebastian Fundora outpoints Sergio Garcia in WBC 154-lb. title eliminator

Sebastian Fundora had his rangy hands full with his unbeaten but unheralded Spanish opponent. Photo by German Villasenor

Sebastian Fundora, The Ring’s No. 7-rated junior middleweight, handed Sergio Garcia his first professional loss on Saturday in Los Angeles, scoring a workmanlike unanimous decision in the co-main of the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz card on Showtime PPV.

The judges scored it 115-113, 117-111 and 118-110 for the 23-year-old contender. With the win, Fundora (18-0-1, 12 knockouts) secured a future title shot, as this bout was a WBC junior middleweight title eliminator.

“I wanted to display a lot of boxing in this fight,” he said in the ring after the bout. “In the second half of the fight, we switched up the pace and started moving a lot more. I just wanted to display something different.”

“I’m ready for whatever the PBC team has for us.”

In terms of styles, these two didn’t exactly set the world on fire. It was awkward affair between Fundora, a southpaw standing at 6’5”, and the 5’11” Spaniard, who fights orthodox. Both landed plenty of good punches, but neither showed enough world class power to hurt their opponent.

Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) made Fundora earn his rounds, landing some nice uppercuts and even pushing his much taller opponent back a few times. But Fundora did the better, more consistent work throughout. And the Florida native who now calls Coachella, California home proved that he could go a hard twelve rounds against a world class opponent.

CompuBox credited Fundora with landing 187 of 717 total punches (26%), compared to 163 of 778 (21%) for Garcia. Almost all of the connects were power punches, both fighters combined to land just 23 jabs in the fight.

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His podcast “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.