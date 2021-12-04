Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz make weight, mild shoving contest ensues

Davis vs Cruz weigh-in - Photo by Ryan Hafey -Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz weighed in at 134.5 pounds apiece (half a pound below the lightweight limit) for their Sunday, Dec. 5 bout at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Sebastian Fundora weighed in at 153.25 pounds and his opponent Sergio Garcia stopped the scales at 153.5 ahead of their junior middleweight co-main event 12-round tussle.

Sergey Derevyachenko and Carlos Adames weighed in at 159.5 pounds each for their middleweight undercard 10-rounder.