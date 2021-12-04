Sunday, December 05, 2021  |
Subscribe
NEW ISSUE OF RING MAG!
BACK ISSUES OF RING MAG!

News

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz make weight, mild shoving contest ensues

Davis vs Cruz weigh-in - Photo by Ryan Hafey -Premier Boxing Champions
04
Dec
by Ring TV

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz weighed in at 134.5 pounds apiece (half a pound below the lightweight limit) for their Sunday, Dec. 5 bout at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Gervonta Davis (left) and Isaac Cruz (right) – Photo by Esther Lin -Showtime

Sebastian Fundora weighed in at 153.25 pounds and his opponent Sergio Garcia stopped the scales at 153.5 ahead of their junior middleweight co-main event 12-round tussle.

Sebastian Fundora (left) and Sergio Garcia (right) weigh in ahead of their Sunday, Dec. 5 clash – Photo by Ryan Hafey – Premier Boxing Champions

Sergey Derevyachenko and Carlos Adames weighed in at 159.5 pounds each for their middleweight undercard 10-rounder.

Sergey Derevyachenko (left) and Carlos Adames (right) weigh in ahead of their Sunday, Dec. 5 clash – Photo by Ryan Hafey – Premier Boxing Champions

 

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2021 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.