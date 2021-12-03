Kerman Lejarraga scores scary ninth-round knockout of Jack Flatley, retains European 154-pound title

Kerman Lejarraga

Spain’s Kerman Lejarraga successfully defended his European 154-pound championship with a devastating ninth-round knockout over a super-brave Jack Flatley at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain on Friday.

The 29-year-old Lejarraga, who previously held the European championship at welterweight, imposed his experience and physical presence on the challenger throughout. Flatley, 27, from Bolton, England, was decked in the opening round by a stiff jab; he was over again in the eighth; and a perfectly placed right knocked him out cold in Round 9.

The challenger did very well to battle his way back into the fight following the first-round setback. Flatley managed to get his left hand working and crossed over some impressive rights, but 12 rounds is a long time and keeping the rampaging Lejarraga off when you don’t heavy artillery of your own is a tough ask.

The action was competitive from the third round through the seventh, but a quick three-punch burst dropped the challenger again in the eighth. Flatley was now weakened from the effort he’d put forth and the punishment he’d sustained.

The finishing shot was brutal and the champion improved to 34-2 (16 KOs).

Both of Lejarraga’s losses came against Russian powerhouse David Avanesyan in 2019. The first bout was competitive with Avanesyan producing a ninth-round stoppage on enemy territory. In the rematch, however, Lejarraga was blasted out in a single round.

During his post-fight interview with DAZN, Lejarraga stated that he was interested in an EBU-ordered rematch with Frenchman Dylan Charrat whom he defeated on a 10th-round technical decision in September.

Flatley drops to 17-2-1 (4 KOs).