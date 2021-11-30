Israil Madrimov faces Michel Soro in Uzbekistan on Dec. 17

Israil Madrimov - Photo by David Spagnolo/ Main Events/ World of Boxing.

Israil Madrimov can take a step closer to achieving his title dream when he faces Michel Soro on another huge night for Uzbekistan boxing at the Renaissance Hall in Tashkent on Friday December 17, with all of the action shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Madrimov (7-0, 5 KOs) outpointed the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Emmany Kalombo, who had won all fourteen of his professional contests inside the distance before facing ‘The Dream’, last time out at the Humo Arena in Tashkent on the undercard of Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s win over Ryosuke Iwasa.

France’s Soro (35-2-1, 24 KOs) scored a pair of knockouts over his compatriots Anderson Prestot and Cedric Vitu in 2019 but hasn’t fought since.

Uzbekistan’s undefeated junior welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (11-0, 9 KOs) returns to action against Argentina’s Cristian Rafael Coria (29-8-2, 13 KOs) after a third-round stoppage win over Patricio Lopez Moreno in April.

2016 Olympic Champion Hasanboy Dusmatov (3-0, 3 KOs) fights for the second time in 2021 against Mexico’s Jose Rivas (18-12-4, 10 KOs) in a flyweight bout, following his impressive two-round demolition job on Muhsin Kizota in his third outing in the professional ranks.

Tashkent’s own Dilshodbek Ruzmetov makes his professional debut at light-heavyweight, undefeated lightweight Elnur Abduraimov (7-0, 6 KOs) continues his journey in the pros and junior middleweight prospect Ikboljon Kholdarov (1-0) looks to build on his pro debut win back in April. Super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KOs) looks to bounce back from his first career loss to Gabriel Rosado in June.

“We’re bringing DAZN back to Uzbekistan,” said Madrimov. “I’m happy to fight in Uzbekistan in front of my people. Fighting Soro is a big and very important step towards my goal. I rate him as the best (junior middleweight) who doesn’t hold the belt. It will be exciting fight for the fans worldwide.”

“I am looking forward to December 17, when I will take my final step before challenging for the World Title,” said Soro. “My opponent Israil Madrimov deserves respect as he has the courage to face me with only 7 professional fights behind him. But I am ready to beat anyone, anywhere. I will prove it on December 17, and I will prove it again when I become world champion.”