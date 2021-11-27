Jair Valtierra overcomes hand injury to outbox Javier Jose Clavero, wins 10-round decision

Lightweight Jair Valtierra

Lightweight prospect Jair Valtierra outboxed Javier Jose Clavero over 10 rounds to win by unanimous decision Friday night at the Foro Centenario in Mexico City. Scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 100-91 for Valtierra, who improves to 16-1 (8 knockouts).

Valtierra, who resides in Leon, Mexico, was coming off the first loss of his career on August 20, when he was knocked out by Alberto Ruiz in the fifth-round of an all-action bout.

The 20-year-old got off to a slow start and Clavero was the aggressor at the opening bell. Valtierra also had to overcome hurting his left hand in Round 3 after connecting with a punch to the head.

However, as the bout progressed, Valtierra found a rhythm, outboxing and countering his opponent with lead rights. Utilizing only one hand for much of the fight, Valtierra had to be creative and avoid being walked down.

Clavero, who resides in Adelia Maria, Mexico, drops to 29-9 (7 KOs). He has now lost four of his last six bouts.

In a clash of junior featherweights who reside in Mexico City, Arturo Ivan Hernandez dropped prospect Ernesto Salcedo once en route to a hard-fought eight-round unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 77-74 for Hernandez, who improves to 6-3 (1 KO).

The shorter Hernandez landed the more telling punches. He dropped his man with a straight right towards the end of Round 5 but was unable to go all-out for the finish because referee Laurentino Ramirez called time to have Salcedo’s right shoe tied.

Hernandez was the aggressor in the final three rounds. He landed almost at will and had considerably more energy in the closing stages.

Salcedo drops to 13-2 (10 KOs) and has now lost back-to-back fights.

Brothers Jesus and Daniel Haro of Merced, California pulled off decision victories on the Producciones Deportivas card.

In strawweight action, 19-year-old Jesus defeated Mexico City’s Andre Rodriguez Rayon (2-1) by unanimous decision. Scores were 59-57, 58-57, and 58-54 for Haro, who improves to 8-1.

Junior lightweight Daniel improved to 4-0 (3 KOs) by defeating Edwin Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37 for the 17-year-old Haro.

