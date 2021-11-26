Teofimo Lopez Jr. and George Kambosos make weight in another step closer to actually fighting

November 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos pose after weighing in for Hulu Theater at MSG. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom).

Teofimo Lopez Jr. and George Kambosos took another step towards their often-postponed lightweight championship fight when their weigh-in took place on Friday.

Lopez, the WBA, IBF, and WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world champion, will defend against his IBF mandatory challenger Kambosos (19-0, 10 knockouts) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater live streamed on DAZN (8p.m.ET/5p.m. PT) under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) immediately let Kambosos know how he feels when the two began jawing at each other during the weigh-in.

Both made weight easily.

Lopez weighed 135 pounds, the Australian Kambosos came in at 134.4 pounds.

Here’s the rest of the card:

Vacant IBF World Super-Featherweight title

Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs), East London, South Africa 129.6 pounds vs. Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KOs), Tokyo, Japan, 129.4 pounds

Featherweight 10 rounds

Raymond Ford (9-0-1, 5 KOs), Camden, New Jersey, 126 pounds vs. Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, 125.4 pounds

Heavyweight 8 rounds

Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KOs), Zhoukou, China, 274 pounds vs. Craig Lewis (14-4-1, 8 KOs), Detroit, 273.4 pounds

Junior Featherweight 4 rounds

Ramla Ali (3-0, 0 KOs), London via Mogadishu, Somalia, 122.2 pounds vs. Isela Vera (1-0, 0 KO), Long Beach, California via Hidalgo, Mexico, 121 pounds

Flyweights 6 rounds

Christina Cruz (1-0, 0 KOs), New York City, 111.6 pounds vs. Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2, 2 KOs), Park City, Utah, 110.8 pounds

Flyweight 6 round

Bantamweight 4 rounds

Christopher Herrera (pro debut), East Los Angeles, 118 pounds vs. Jonathan Tejeda (pro debut), Mexico City, 115.4 pounds

