Jair Valtierra looks to get back in the win column, takes on Javier Jose Clavero in Mexico City

Lightweight Jair Valtierra

After suffering a devastating loss in his last bout, lightweight Jair Valtierra is eager to move on with his pro career.

Valtierra will face Javier Jose Clavero on Friday at the Foro Centenario in Mexico City. The 10-round bout will air live on Estrella TV in the U.S. and on FiteTV (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT) in other locations.

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Valtierra weighed in at 133.8 pounds. Clavero weighed 134.26 pounds.

Valtierra (15-1, 8 knockouts), who resides in Leon, Mexico, last fought on August 20, losing by fifth-round knockout to Alberto Ruiz Ibarra. It was a competitive fight before Leon was hurt with an overhand right before being dropped and stopped moments later.

The 20-year-old has fought on a handful of ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ cards, which are promoted by Tuto Zabala Jr.

Clavero (29-8, 7 KOs), who resides in Adelia Maria, Argentina, stopped journeyman Dario Nestor Boigorria in four rounds on May 14.

The 28-year-old has won his last two bouts after losing four of the previous five. Three of those four losses came at the hands of unbeaten fighters.

In the co-feature, Ernesto Salcedo will square off against Arturo Hernandez (5-3, 1 KO) in an eight-round clash between Mexico City junior featherweights.

Like Valtierra, Salcedo (13-1, 10 KOs) is coming off a knockout loss in his last bout. The 24-year-old was stopped by Hytan Ramos in four rounds on July 30 in a bout that also took place at the Foro Centenario.

Brothers Jesus and Daniel Haro of Merced, California will each take part in four-round bouts on the Producciones Deportivas card.

In strawweight action, Jesus Haro (7-1) will square off against Andre Rodriguez Rayon (2-0) and junior lightweight Daniel Haro (3-0, 3 KOs) will face Edwin Gutierrez (3-0-1, 2 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing