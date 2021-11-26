Lightweight prospect Angel Fierro wants to move quickly, eager to face Devin Haney

Angel Fierro wants to build off the success of his last bout.

The once-beaten lightweight will face Cristian Bielma on at the Centro Internacional de Convenciones in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday. The 10-round bout will precede the main event between WBA female featherweight titleholder Erika Cruz and Melissa Esquivel.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Fierro weighed in at 134.2 pounds. Bielma weighed 134 pounds.

Fierro (18-1-1, 14 knockouts), who is originally from Tijuana, Mexico and now resides in San Diego, California, notched the biggest win of his career on March 18, when he got off the floor twice to knock out Alberto Machado in six rounds. Fierro took that fight on one week’s notice after Hector Tanajara withdrew due to illness.

Fierro will now face an opponent in Bielma who is unbeaten in his last six bouts since losing to Oliver Quintana in March 2019.

“The goal is to win and come out victorious,” Fierro told The Ring Wednesday afternoon. “I want to put on a show and surprise the fans. I had solid preparation in the lead-up to this fight.”

The 23-year-old, who made his pro debut age 17, throws his hat in a very deep lightweight division. However, he is eager to face the best 135 pounders, particularly WBC titleholder Devin Haney.

Fierro recently signed with Matchroom Boxing, who also have Haney under their umbrella. Such a bout might be overly ambitious for now, but an impressive victory over Bielma could lead to more lucrative fights on the DAZN platform.

“I want to be among the best fighters in the promotional company,” said Fierro. “I would like the opportunity to fight against the world titleholders that are promoted by Matchroom, like Haney. I would like to be the face of the company.

“The lightweight division is strong. There are a lot of elite fighters but I want to face the best. I’m ready for that challenge.”

Opening up the DAZN stream is a welterweight clash between hard-hitting welterweight Cristian Gomez (21-2, 19 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico and Javier Franco (35-21-6, 16 KOs).

Another Guadalajara fighter, junior welterweight Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (24-2-1, 14 KOs), will square off against Juan Jimenez (30-20-3, 20 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Both Franco and Jimenez reside in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico.

In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Raul Salomon (8-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California will face Monterey’s Aaron Silva (7-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

