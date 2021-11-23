The Neutral Corner: Episode 291 (Crawford stops Porter; previews of Figueroa-Fulton, Lopez-Kambosos)

On episode 291 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on Top Rank signing the entire US Men’s boxing team from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Top Rank recently announced they had signed Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr, both of whom won silver medals in Tokyo. Davis will train with Brian “Bomac” McIntyre in Omaha, Nebraska.

REVIEW:

On Wednesday, November 17 in Australia, Tim Tszyu improved to 20-0 with a unanimous decision win over Takeshi Inoue. Two nights later in New Hampshire, Matchroom Boxing broadcast a card on DAZN. In the main event, Demetrius Andrade stopped Jason Quigley in two rounds. Murodjon Akhhmadaliev, Julio Cesar Martinez and Kali Reis all scored wins on the undercard.

On Saturday, November 20, Terence Crawford defended his welterweight title with a TKO10 victory over Shawn Porter. Esquiva Falcao won a middleweight title eliminator in the co-main, and Janibek Alimkhanuly moved closer to a middleweight title shot of his own with a TKO8 win.

PREVIEW:

Saturday, November 27

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

Madison Square Garden Theater, New York

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr, undisputed lightweight championship

TGB Promotions, PBC on Showtime

Park Theater, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton, 122-pound title unification

QUOTES FROM THE CALLERS:

“With Errol Spence, we’re looking at a fighter who didn’t exactly live the Spartan lifestyle before the car accident,” said CJ Duncan. “And now he’s doing better. But with the detached retina, I can’t see how Errol is going to be the same fighter. Bud Crawford is the best operator at 147 pounds right now.”

“There are people out there who are not giving Crawford any credit for the win over Porter,” said Nacho. “They come up with every excuse in the book, and it’s getting annoying and old at this point. They hype these dudes up before the fight, then throw them under the bus after.”

“I think Charlo will stop Castaño late in their rematch,” said Nigel. “Castaño, as effective as he is, he only has one style. Now Charlo has seen it and knows how to deal with it.”

“I like a potential Crawford vs Josh Taylor fight more than a Crawford vs Spence fight,” said Virtuoso. “Spence has not shown any interest in a Crawford fight. To me, there’s just too much bickering between those two.”

TIME STAMPS:

@3:10 News and Notes (Top Rank signings)

@25:00 Fight Review (Crawford TKO10 Porter)

@44:20 Fight Preview (Fulton-Figueroa, Lopez-Kambosos)

@54:00 Callers

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.