Akhmadaliev pushed by brave Velasquez. Reis unifies

Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Murodjon Akhmadaliev may have come away with another victory, but his replacement opponent went the distance and put up a much better fight than expected.

The Uzbek champ defended his unified junior featherweight titles by unanimous decision in a fun matchup against Chile’s Jose Velasquez.

All three judges scored the fight 119-109 in favor of Akhmadaliev, who remained undefeated.

The bout took place Friday evening on the undercard of the 12-round main event featuring Demetrius Andrade defending his middleweight strap against Jason Quigley at SNHU Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Ring’s No. 1-ranked 122-pounder, got off to a hot start, blasting Velasquez with stiff lefts and rights. In round two, Akhmadaliev, a decorated amateur with 300 victories, nailed Velasquez with hard jabs throughout the round and never allowed his shorter opponent a chance to set up any of his shots.

Late in round three, however, Akhmadaliev, who captured a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, got a little too comfortable as Velasquez caught him with an overhand right that backed him up and a subsequent uppercut also got the 27-year-old’s attention.

Velasquez, who stepped in for fellow title contender Ronny Rios after the latter came down with a case of COVID-19, nodded his head at Akhmadaliev in round five after eating a beautiful combination from his opponent. The best moment of his night came in round seven.

The 37-bout veteran bullied Akhmadaliev at moments on the inside and connected with a clean right to the body, followed by a chopping shot upstairs. In the waning seconds, Akhmadaliev was clinching, and Velasquez was grinning.

Akhmadaliev was warned for several illegal shots in round eight, including an elbow and a low blow, and the same occurred in round 10 when he shoved Velasquez to the canvas, which earned him a final warning from referee Luis Pabon, who warned that the next infraction would result in a point deduction.

Both fighters taunted one another with less than a minute remaining in the 11th round. After Akhmadaliev connected with a left hand, Velasquez nodded at him to bring the heat. However, Akhmadaliev returned the favor, nodding his head as if he was asking, ‘Why don’t you throw something back?’

According to Compubox, Akhmadaliev landed 238 of 833 punches (29 percent), and Velasquez popped him with 170 of 561 blows (31 percent).

Joel Diaz, head trainer of Akhmadaliev, urged his pupil to knock out Velasquez in the 12th and final round, but to no avail. Nonetheless, Akhmadaliev improved to 10-0 (7 knockouts), while Velasquez fell to 29-7-2 (19 knockouts).

The Ring’s No.3-ranked female junior welterweight Kali Reis defeated No.5-rated Jessica Camara by unanimous decision to unify two belts at 140-pounds.

Reis defended her WBA junior welterweight title that she won on August 20 via majority decision over Diana Prazak. With the victory over Camara, Reis also picked up the vacant WBO 140-pound title.

For the second time in as many fights, Reis was met by boos after the scores were read, but like the last time, she could care less.

“I was sure [that I won the fight], but I knew it was close, man,” she stated to DAZN’s Chris Mannix. “Like I said, I knew Jess was a tough fighter. Again, the boos but, a win’s a win. So, y’all can boo me all you want, but hats off to Jessica Camara. It was a tough fight, and I knew she was gonna bring it.”

The first round belonged to Camara, who connected with a pair of left hooks when Reis left her chin hanging in the air for too long. Camara also connected with a series of jabs and changed levels with precision.

Camara connected with an overhand right in round two that left a welt on the left side of Reis’ forehead. However, Reis landed with a clean counter right hand at the end of the frame that got Camara’s attention.

Reis came out of the neutral corner with a big head of steam to start round four, but Camara caught her coming in with a clean left hook. Blood also began to trickle out Camara’s nose late after Reis answered back with the jab.

Camara, who picked herself off the canvas to score a significant win over Heather Hardy on May 14, nailed Reis with a counter left hook flush and followed up with a big right hand that appeared to hurt a tiring Reis in the sixth round.

The tense energy was palpable in the seventh as both women appeared to slow. Reis landed a solid short left hook on the inside that made Camara wince. However, she came back with yet another left hook that caught Reis slipping.

Late in round nine, Camara became defensively reckless as Reis landed with a combination of unanswered blows, including two clean left hooks and a right hand down the pipe.

In a hellacious 10th and final round, Camara was cut over her left eye from a solid right hand from Reis, who had her practically out on her feet. However, she was unable to secure the knockout.

Nonetheless, Reis finished strong, outlanding Camara 34-17 in the last final two minutes. And the judges scored the fight in her favor, to boot.