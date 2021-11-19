Cassius Chaney-George Arias heavyweight clash headlines Triller card on December 2

Heavyweight Cassius Chaney

Cassius Chaney and George Arias will square off in a clash of unbeaten heavyweights on December 2, it was announced Thursday evening.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and will headline a ‘Night of Heavyweights’ card that will stream live on TrillerFightClub.com and Fite.TV (5:45 p.m. ET/ 2:45 p.m. PT). The card is part of TrillerVerz IV and includes a VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia which will take place afterwards from a location to be announced in Los Angeles.

Both Chaney and Arias have fought and defeated modest opposition in recent fights. An impressive victory could move the winner toward more lucrative opportunities in 2022.

Chaney (21-0, 14 knockouts), who resides in New London, Connecticut, defeated Shawndell Terrell Winters by 10-round unanimous decision on August 14. Prior to his most recent win, he had stopped his previous nine opponents.

The 34-year-old made his pro debut in April 2015 after playing college basketball at the University of New Haven. Chaney is managed by Zachary Levin.

Arias (16-0, 7 KOs), who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in The Bronx hasn’t fought since February 17, when he defeated Joel Caudel by unanimous decision. The fight took place almost 16 months after he’d scored a win over Gabriel Hernandez in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

The 29-year-old Arias has won his last four bouts by decision. He is promoted by Dmitriy Salita.

The co-feature will also include a 10-round clash of unbeaten heavyweights when Trey Lippe faces Mike Balogun.

Lippe (18-0, 17 KOs) has built an immense following in his home state of Oklahoma, where he has split time fighting on ShoBox and Top Rank cards. The 32-year-old is the son of former WBO heavyweight titleholder Tommy Morrison.

In his last bout on August 14, Lippe outpointed Don Haynesworth over six one-sided rounds.

Balogun (17-0, 13 KOs), who resides in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, stopped Keith Barr in the second round of his last bout on April 10. The 38-year-old southpaw has stopped five of his last six opponents.

WBC female heavyweight titleholder Hanna Gabriels of Alajuela, Costa Rica meets Houston’s Danielle Perkins (3-1, 1 KO) in a 10-round bout.

Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) won the vacant title in her last bout, on April 17, stopping Martha Lara Gaytan of Mexico in two rounds. The 38-year-old has won her last three bouts since losing by unanimous decision to then-unbeaten middleweight Claressa Shields in June 2018. Gabriels dropped Shields in the first round of that fight.

Fringe heavyweight contender Andrey Fedosov will face Junior Wright (18-3-1, 15 KOs) of Evanston, Illinois. Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs), who is originally from Shuya, Russia and now resides in Hollywood, California, is coming off a knockout win over Mahammadrasul Majodov on April 17. Majodov injured his ankle following a knockdown and was unable to continue.

Opening up the card will be a 10-round bout between Jerry Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KOs) of Newport News, Virginia and Jersey City’s Joe Jones (12-4, 9 KOs).

