JoJo Diaz: ‘Come December 4, I will be crowned new world champion’

Devin Haney vs. JoJo Diaz

A move to lightweight was inevitable for Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr.

The former IBF junior lightweight titlist will meet Devin Haney for the latter’s WBC 135-pound title on December 4, at MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas.

“My strength and my endurance is what feels different at 135 pounds,” Diaz stated Tuesday afternoon. “At 130, I was depleting my body, depleting my muscles and, not only that, it was just taking a lot out by trying to make that weight.”

Diaz first failed to make weight as a 126-pounder in August 2018 against Jesus Rojas, which then cost him a shot at a WBA title that is unrecognized by The Ring. This took place immediately after Diaz suffered his first loss three months prior against unbeaten WBC featherweight beltholder Gary Russell Jr., who outpointed him despite a strong start.

The 28-year-old Diaz, a southpaw, won his first major title in January 2020 by defeating Tevin Farmer by unanimous decision to win the IBF junior lightweight belt. However in what was supposed to be his first title defense against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, Diaz missed weight by nearly four pounds leading up to their February 13 bout and was stripped of the title. Both fighters then fought to a 12-round majority draw.

Embarrassed, Diaz (32-1-1, 15 knockouts), of Downey, California, badly wanted a chance to redeem himself. After Ryan Garcia pulled out of a fight against contender Javier Fortuna for mental health concerns, Diaz relished the opportunity and outboxed him.

At the beginning of the year, he was down in the dumps. Now, Diaz could finish 2021 as a two-division titleholder. However he knows very well that the undefeated Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) is highly-skilled and has just as much to prove but he believes he is the real force with whom to be reckoned at 135 pounds.

“Devin Haney is one hell of a fighter; don’t get me wrong. He has great tools and he has great boxing skills but so do I.

“I’m a 2012 Olympian; I’m a two-weight division champion. I’ve fought multiple guys that have had experience inside the professional ranks and I just know that all that experience will be showcased on December 4th. I’m really looking forward to putting on a great performance for myself, my family, my son and all the fight fans. Come December 4th, I will be crowned, ‘And the new’ world champion.”

