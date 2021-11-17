Junior welterweight Shinard Bunch signs co-promotional deal with Sampson Lewkowicz

Shinard Bunch fought five times in 2020, and is on pace to fight even more frequently in 2021.

Shinard Bunch has signed a co-promotional deal with Sampson Lewkowicz, it was announced Tuesday.

Bunch, who resides in Trenton, New Jersey, is also promoted by Nedal Abuhamoud. After fighting for most of his young career as a welterweight, Bunch will be campaigning at 140 pounds.

Lewkowicz is one of the top promoters in boxing, with a keen eye for talent. He is credited with bringing Manny Pacquiao and Sergio Martinez to the US, where their careers excelled.

The Uruguay-born promoter believes Bunch has yet to hit his peak as a pro.

“Shinard Bunch is already one of the best in the world,” said Lewkowicz. “His team of Nedal and (manager) Russell Peltz and (trainer) Chino Rivas have done an incredible job with him. I will help them find fights they need to become (a) world champion. Shinard Bunch has the talent to beat anyone in one of boxing’s best divisions. I am happy to be working with the next world champion at 140 pounds.”

Bunch (17-1-1 1 NC, 15 knockouts) has been a very active fighter in his short career. Despite the ongoing pandemic, he was able to fight eight times this year and five times in 2020.

The 22-year-old appeared on ShoBox on July 23, fighting to a split-decision draw against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica in a clash of unbeaten welterweights. Many boxing insiders and fans watching the fight thought Bunch did more than enough to win.

Six weeks after the Bocachica fight, Bunch returned to action, stopping journeyman Zachariah Kelley in the opening round. In his last bout on October 30, Bunch knocked out Colombia’s Wilfrido Buelvas, also in the opening round.

Bunch is grateful for the opportunity to work with someone like Lewkowicz. He is confident opportunities will come his way as long as he continues to remain active.

“I just want to be great, honestly, and to be the best, you have to have the right team in place,” said Bunch, who made his pro debut in April 2019. “I plan on being the best fighter in whatever weight class I’m in and this deal will definitely help me test my full potential.”

Bunch suffered his only loss as a pro to Paul Kroll in August 2019. He could return to action on a fight card in Orlando, Florida on January 7.

