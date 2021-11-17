Wednesday, November 17, 2021  |
News

The WBC announces mandatory challengers at convention

Tyson Fury remains The Ring Magazine and WBC heavyweight champion. Photo by Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions
16
Nov
by Anson Wainwright

Today, the WBC announced its mandatories with a few surprises, none bigger than pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynosa asking for special dispensation for his fighter to step up to cruiserweight to face IIunga Makabu next year.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said, following a meeting with the presidents of IBF, WBA and WBO, that the mandatory challengers in divisions with unified beltholders may have to fight final eliminators to keep busy while the unified titlist seeks to become undisputed champion.

Here is a full guide to how things panned out:

Tyson Fury (left) and Deontay Wilder gave their all. Photo credit: Robyn Beck/AFB via Getty Images

Heavyweight – Champion Tyson Fury versus interim titlist Dillian Whyte, following an October ruling from the court of arbitration, whom are dealing with this situation. Until that is resolved, the WBC are unable to proceed.

Oscar Rivas. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Bridgerweight – Titlist Oscar Rivas will face mandatory challenger Evgeny Romanov.

WBC cruiserweight titlist Ilunga Makabu

Cruiserweight – Titleholder IIunga Makabu will face mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu. It was proposed to take place on January 8 in Florida. However Mchunu’s promoter RCC Boxing Promotions asked for longer to prepare. Alexsei Papin is the second mandatory.

Canelo Alvarez says he's willing to face unified light heavyweight beltholder Artur Beterviev. A deal would need to be made with Top Rank, but Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso are fine with that. Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

Light heavyweight – Beltholder Artur Beterbiev will face mandatory challenger Marcus Browne in Montreal on December 17.

We know Canelo Alvarez is the man at 168 pounds. We know he's P4P No. 1. But is he an all time great? Photo by Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME

Super middleweight – Sampson Lewkowicz asked that his fighter, former two-time WBC titlist David Benavidez become the mandatory challenger for champion Canelo Alvarez. Eddy Reynosa arrived and asked for Canelo to be allowed to contest the WBC cruiserweight title against the winner of Makabu-Mchunu. It was accepted universally by the WBC board. Lewkowicz then asked that Benavidez be allowed to fight for the interim title.

Jermall Charlo landed his best punches for 12 rounds but couldn't stop or drop gutsy Juan Montiel.

Middleweight – Beltholder Jermall Charlo in a voluntary stage. It was ordered that WBC No. 1 contender Jaime Munguia face the winner of Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames on December 5. Eric Gomez, who was representing Munguia, said he has spoken to Derevyanchenko’s side and is committed to making that fight next.

Jermell Charlo, The Ring/WBC/WBA/IBF 154-pound champ

Junior middleweight – There are ongoing conversations with unified (and The Ring) champion Jermell Charlo and WBO titlist Brian Castano about a rematch. In the meantime, Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia will meet on December 5 in an eliminator with the winner to face Erickson Lubin.

 

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 12, 2020: Boxer Errol Spence Jr. poses on the scale during an official weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 12, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Golden Boy/Golden Boy via Getty Images)

Welterweight – Titleholder Errol Spence Jr. is medically cleared to fight but the WBC is waiting on his plans. He has an IBF mandatory commitment to face its mandatory Kudratillo Abdukakhorov. Neil Marsh, who manages No. 2-ranked David Avanesyan asked that his fighter face either WBC No. 1 Vergil Ortiz or No. 3 Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions said Ortiz will fight January 22 and then look to face Avanesyan next for the mandatory position.

Junior welterweight champ Josh Taylor holds every recognized belt at 140 pounds. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank via Getty Images

Junior welterweight – Champion Josh Taylor will meet Jack Catterall on February 26. He is then mandated to face Jose Zepeda.

Teofimo Lopez Jr celebrates after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko (not pictured) in their lightweight world title bout on October 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Lightweight – There are many components in this division. The Ring champion (and holder of the division’s “franchise” title) Teofimo Lopez will face George Kambosos Jr. on November 27. Titlist Devin Haney will face Joseph Diaz Jr. on December 4. An eliminator was proposed by RCC Boxing Promotions that Zaur Abdullaev face Jorge Linares.

Oscar Valdez (right) battles Robson Conceição. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Junior lightweight – Beltholder Oscar Valdez was mandatory challenger when he won the title so no mandatory is due. Mauricio Sulaiman proposed a tournament with No. 2 O’Shaquie Foster to face No. 3 Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov in an eliminator. The tournament could also include Miguel Berchelt, if he can still make the division limit and Robson Conceicao.

Gary Russell Jr. Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Featherweight – Titleholder Gary Russell Jr. will face mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo in January and then a second mandatory versus Rey Vargas.

Brandon Figueroa proved that he's not just a pretty face vs. the more experienced Luis Nery. Photo / SHOWTIME

Junior featherweight – Titlist Brandon Figueroa is fighting WBO counterpart Stephen Fulton on November 27 in a unification.

The great Nonito Donaire (right) proved to be levels above Nordine Oubaali. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Bantamweight – Beltholder Nonito Donaire will face interim titlist Reymart Gaballo on December 11. Jason Moloney and Nawaphon Kaikanha will fight an eliminator.

Juan Francisco Estrada. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Junior bantamweight – The Ring champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez will meet for the “franchise” title and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Carlos Cuadras will contest the vacant title with the winners to face on another. Pedro Guevara will fight Fernando Guevara in an eliminator.

Julio Cesar Martinez. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Flyweight – Titlist Julio Cesar Martinez faces McWilliams Arroyo on Friday. The winner is in a voluntary stage.

Masamichi Yabuki

Junior flyweight – Titleholder Masamichi Yabuki will face former beltholder Kenshiro Teraji in a rematch.

Panya Pradabsri

Strawweight – Titlist Panya Pradabsri will face former champion Wanheng Menayothin in a rematch.

 

 

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright.

 

 

Latest Issue Cover

 

