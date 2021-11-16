Lee McGregor signs co-promotional deal with Matchroom and Probellum

Photo from MTK Global

Undefeated EBU European Bantamweight Champion Lee McGregor has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Probellum and will put his belt on the line against Narek Abgaryan on the huge Parker vs. Chisora 2 card at the AO Arena, Manchester on Saturday December 18, live worldwide on DAZN (with the exception of New Zealand and Samoa).

Scotland’s McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) produced a sensational performance as he stopped Karim Guerfi in one round to win the European Bantamweight Title at the Bolton Whites Hotel in March, dropping the Frenchman three times in the opening session and ending the fight with a ferocious left hook.

‘Lightning’ Lee, 24, then overcame adversity as he retained his European Title with a stoppage win over previously undefeated Vincent Legrand at Falls Park in Belfast. McGregor survived a knockdown in round two, before landing a crippling body shot that sent Legrand to the canvas in the fourth.

The reigning British and Commonwealth Champion, who is trained by Ben Davison in Essex, shared a memorable meeting with new Matchroom stablemate and fellow Scot Kash Farooq at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena back in November 2019, and a rematch between the pair appears to be inevitable.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be getting back in the ring defending my European Title against Narek Abgaryan,” said McGregor. “This is another step closer to me becoming a World Champion. I have the best team possible and I believe with Matchroom and Probellum backing me, I can win World Titles at multiple weights.”

“I’m delighted to welcome reigning European, British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion Lee McGregor to the team,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Lee has become one of the hottest young talents in world boxing and I’m excited to give him the global platform of DAZN to shine. We look forward to watching him perform in Manchester on December 18 and then the huge all-Scottish rematch with Kash Farooq in early 2022.”

“The Bantamweight division is one of the deepest and most exciting in the sport with some of the best Pound-for-Pound fighters in the world,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “We are thrilled to be able to promote Lee McGregor. He is one of the most exciting fighters in the world today, and his fights are must-see events. With his power and speed, he is without a doubt the future of the division and a multi-weight World Champion. All of us at Probellum are looking forward to working with Eddie Hearn and his great team at Matchroom to give Lee the opportunities and platform he deserves. December 18 is the beginning for an exciting journey with Lee.”

An injury to Joshua Buatsi has forced him out of his fight with World Title challenger Maxim Vlasov.

McGregor vs. Abgaryan is part of a huge night in Manchester, former WBO Heavyweight World Champion Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) rematches with former World Title challenger Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) at the top of the bill, undefeated New Malden Super-Middleweight talent Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs) looks to build on his impressive EBU European Title win against Giovanni De Carolis in May when he takes on unbeaten IBO 168lbs World Champion Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs), ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) returns to the scene of his Fight of the Year contender with Felix Cash back in 2019 as he clashes with Germany’s Emre Cukur (17-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant EBU European Super-Middleweight crown, Manchester Super-Featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) hopes to make it three wins from three fights in 2021 as he meets Australia’s Bruno ‘The Terminator’ Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in an Eliminator for the IBF World Title, former Team GB standout Cyrus Pattinson (2-0, 1 KO) has his third fight in the pro ranks, Derby Super-Lightweight prospect Sandy Ryan (2-0, 1 KO) is out to impress again after her vicious body shot knockout win over Aleksandra Vujovic last month in Italy, unbeaten Cruiserweight Jordan ‘Troublesome’ Thompson (11-0, 9 KOs) looks for another big KO in his home city, New Zealand Cruiserweight David Nyika (1-0, 1 KO) fights in the UK for the first time and Anthony Crolla-trained Lightweight Rhiannon Dixon (3-0) returns to action.

Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200 and £400 (VIP).

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk).

Press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.