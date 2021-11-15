Unbeaten Scottish bantamweight contender Lee McGregor joins Probellum

Probellum has announced the promotional signing of unbeaten British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight champion Lee McGregor.

Scotland’s McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) is one of the rising stars in boxing, a 24-year-old already firmly established as one of the top 118lb fighters in the world after just 11 fights and ranked No. 10 by The Ring in that division.

He won the European title earlier this year, stopping defending champion Karim Guerfi in the very first round, before following that up with a fourth round stoppage win against Vincent Legrand in August.

McGregor also holds wins over the likes of Kash Farooq and Thomas Essomba during his career.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be signing with Probellum. I believe with Probellum backing me and guiding me I won’t just become a world champion, but I’ll also become a multi-weight world champion,” said McGregor. “I’m looking forward to some huge nights ahead and hopefully getting closer to my dream fighting at Tynecastle Park and over in the States.”

He is the latest big name to sign with Probellum, joining an elite roster that includes Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Donnie Nietes, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Paul Butler, Lewis Ritson, Muhammad Waseem, Hovhannes Bachkov, Darius Fulghum, Eduardo Hernandez, Mark Dickinson, Brandon Moore, Jack Bowen and Jason Mallia.

Probellum has also secured co-promotional agreements with Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Groupe Yvon Michel in Canada, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, Kynoch Boxing in Scotland, Mitchell Sports Promotions in England, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Titov Boxing in Russia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Cuadrilatero Boxing in Colombia, PR Best Boxing in Puerto Rico, BXSTRS Promotions in Mexico, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Moron Boxing in Venezuela, Volcano Boxing in El Salvador, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

“We are ecstatic to welcome a fighter of Lee McGregor’s ability to the team here at Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum. “In such a short space of time he has proven himself as one of the best bantamweight fighters on the planet, and this is only the start of what we’re certain is going to be a long and successful career.

A press release by Probellum was used in this article

