Katie Taylor will defend her Ring lightweight belt against Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool on Dec. 11

The pound-for-pound queen of women’s boxing has a new challenge ahead of her.

Ireland’s Katie Taylor will defend her Ring lightweight championship and her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts against Firuza Sharipova on the same night that welterweight Conor Benn steps up against former world champion Chris Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11, live on DAZN.



Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) is within touching distance of a huge showdown with Amanda Serrano in 2022 but must overcome a final hurdle in the shape of Kazakhstan’s Sharipova after cruising to another successful defense of her titles against the USA’s Jennifer Han at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

“I’m looking forward to ending the year on a high with another defense of my titles,” said Taylor. “I know there are some huge fights out there for me in 2022 but for now my sole focus is on December 11 and this defense against Sharipova.”

Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs) joined the professional ranks in May 2016, and the 27-year-old from Taraz is undefeated since a shock four-round points loss on her debut.



Chatteris featherweight talent Jordan Gill (26-1, 7 KOs) returns to the ring to challenge EBU European Featherweight Champion Karim Guerfi (30-5, 9 KOs) after scoring behind closed doors wins over Reece Bellotti in August 2020 and Cesar Juarez in February 2021.



France’s Guerfi became a two-weight European Champion by outpointing Andoni Gago in Marbella, Spain earlier this year to land the 126-pounds strap. The 34-year-old from Manosque previously held the EBU bantamweight title before losing it to undefeated Scottish talent Lee McGregor at the Bolton Whites Hotel in March.

Elsewhere in the undercard, ‘The Welsh Wizard’ Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) continues in action after scoring a sensational first round knockout win over the USA’s Joshuah Hernandez at Fight Camp in August. Former European, British and Commonwealth junior welterweight champion Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) fights for the second time under new trainer Shane McGuigan; undefeated Belfast middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko(9-0, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut; former Team GB star Calum French makes his professional debut at junior welterweight; Tokyo Olympian Peter McGrail (1-0) steps though the ropes for the seconds time as a pro and is joined on the bill by his debutant brother Joe McGrail, while former professional footballer Paddy Lacey (1-0) looks to build on his pro debut win over Stanko Jermelic last month.

