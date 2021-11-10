Pakistan’s Waseem signs with Probellum, Ireland’s Walker joins Top Rank

Muhammad Waseem (right) aims to become the first-ever Pakistani world champion

Two promising talents in boxing have found a new promotional home.

Kurt Walker, an Irish Olympian who spent the better part of a decade excelling in the Irish amateur system culminating in an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, has signed with Top Rank.



Walker, a 26-year-old native of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, signed a multi-year contract with Bob Arum’s company, and is the latest European star to ink a deal with them. Walker is managed by Michael and Jamie Conlan, the Belfast brothers who had a front-row seat to his development. Their father, John Conlan, coached Walker as an amateur.

“Signing with Top Rank, the best promoter in the game, is a dream come true,” said Walker. “This will help me achieve my goal of becoming a world champion. Seeing how Top Rank builds their fighters into superstars was something that appealed to me. I also want to thank Michael and Jamie Conlan for making this a possibility, and alongside Top Rank, I have the utmost confidence that my team will guide me in the right direction.”

“Kurt Walker is someone who stood out at the Tokyo Olympics, as he has a devoted fan base back home and a style suited to the pro game,” said Arum. “He has a great team behind him, and with his skills and demeanor, he can become a major star in the sport.”



Michael Conlan added, “Jamie and I are delighted to announce our first signing. I’ve trained alongside Kurt for many years, and his talent shined through in the gym and at the Tokyo Olympics. Although Kurt lost to Duke Ragan in Tokyo, they are now under the same promotional umbrella. That is a fight we’d love to make for him down the road.”



Walker and Ragan fought in the Olympic quarterfinals with a guaranteed medal on the line. Ragan, who is 4-0 as a pro, earned the 3-2 split decision. Before running into Ragan, Walker upset Uzbekistan’s gold medal favorite and 2019 World Championships gold medalist, Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov. Walker established his amateur credentials with gold medals at the 2019 European Games and 2018 EU Championships, a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and three consecutive Irish Senior Elite titles from 2015-2017.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem chose Probellum as his platform for the next chapter of his career.

Waseem (11-1, 8 knockouts) is one of Pakistan’s biggest sports stars, having had immense success as both an amateur and professional boxer.

The 34-year-old has been involved in some massive fights in his career, most notably when he challenged Moruti Mthalane for the IBF flyweight title in 2018, controversially coming up narrowly short on points, in a fight that saw Waseem drop Mthalane.

He had a memorable homecoming in Lahore during his last outing back in December, and is now set to return to the ring later this month, when he competes in Dubai against Rober Barrera on November 26.

A victory in that fight would see Waseem move one step closer to another crack at world honors, as he looks to make history as the first ever Pakistani-born world champion, with Probellum hoping to then stage a world title fight in Pakistan in 2022.

As an amateur, he won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, along with a gold medal at the 2010 World Combat Games in Beijing, a silver medal at the 2010 South Asian Games in Dhaka, and a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Waseem is also known for his incredible charity work outside of the ring, regularly giving back to organizations in Pakistan and around the world, helping to better the lives of children and put them on the path to success.

He is the latest big name to sign with Probellum, joining an elite roster that includes Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Donnie Nietes, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Paul Butler, Lewis Ritson, Hovhannes Bachkov, Darius Fulghum, Eduardo Hernandez, Mark Dickinson, Brandon Moore, Jack Bowen and Jason Mallia.

“I am proud to be representing Pakistan and teaming up with a huge company like Probellum,” said Waseem. “They have already signed some of the best names in the sport, and to now be working alongside those great fighters is amazing.

“I am certain that they can help me accomplish my goal of becoming world champion, and it can lead to some massive nights of boxing and amazing opportunities both in Pakistan and beyond. Probellum have already made clear how they want to hold a world title fight in Pakistan next year, and having the chance to be involved in that would be superb, and be spectacular for the entire country.”

“We are truly honored to welcome a boxing superstar like Muhammad Waseem to Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “He is one of the biggest stars in all of Pakistan, and we are confident that his popularity can translate around the world.

“He has already proven himself to be one of the best 115lb fighters on the planet, and with Probellum now supporting him, we plan on helping him achieve his dream of becoming world champion, a feat which would be historic not just for Pakistan, but for Muslims around the world.”

Materials from press releases from Probellum and Top Rank were used in this article