Conor Benn-Chris Algieri set for December 11 in Liverpool

Rising Welterweight star Conor Benn will face former World Champion Chris Algieri at the top of a huge night of boxing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Destroyer’ (19-0, 12 KOs) maintained his perfect record with a shutout points win over Mexico’s Adrian Granados on the Lara vs. Warrington 2 bill in September after he was given a deafening welcome by over 20,000 Leeds fans, and the Essex native is looking to end a huge year in style as he pushes towards more titles.

New York’s Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs), a former WBO Super-Lightweight World Champion, represents a big step-up in class for 25-year-old Benn having shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport including modern legend Manny Pacquiao, former unified Super-Lightweight ruler Amir Khan and unified Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr.

“To headline in a city like Liverpool you need to be in the ring against a world class operator,” said Benn. “Chris has done it all, a former World Champion and exactly the opponent I need to gain experience from.

“We expect Algieri to bring his best, but I want him deep in the trenches with me, I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a World Title. A former World Champ vs. a very, very hungry contender, I can’t wait for December 11.”

“This has a big fight feel to it and I’m thrilled to be back on this type of stage,” said Algieri. “The UK has brilliant fans and I’m looking forward to performing in front of those legendary crowds.

“December 11 with be a masterclass with me utilising my deep bag of skills and experience. Benn is hungry and tough but this is a huge step up in class for him. I’m coming to show that it’s not his time yet. I still got the goods and the world will see it once again come fight night.”

“Chris Algieri represents Conor Benn’s toughest test yet”, said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. ‘We believe Conor will be a superstar of the sport and we are incredibly excited to see him finish his breakout year in style, live and exclusive worldwide on DAZN.”

Full card details will be announced next week.

Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100 & £300 (VIP).

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Monday November 8. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Tuesday November 9.

Press release courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.