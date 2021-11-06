Hannah Rankin decisions Maria Lindberg, wins junior middleweight belt

Hannah Rankin. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing USA

The fourth time was the charm for Hannah Rankin.

The well-traveled Scottish contender defeated Maria Lindberg by unanimous decision Friday to win the vacant WBA women’s junior middleweight title at the Tottenham Hotspur FC Banqueting Hall in London, England.

The scores were 97-93 on two cards and 98-92 on a third, all for Rankin (11-5, 2 knockouts), who now lives and trains in London.

The 44-year-old Lindberg (19-8-2, 10 KOs) of Malmo, Sweden has now fallen short in six attempts at a world title.

Rankin, 31, had previously challenged Alicia Napoleon, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall before winning a world title. Prior to boxing, Rankin performed in orchestras as a bassoonist, and worked as a music teacher at difference schools in London and India.

Also on the card, Michael Gomez Jr. (15-1, 5 KOs) won his sixth straight bout, stopping Sufyaan Ahmed (5-2) at 59 seconds of the fourth round. Gomez, whose father is the popular former contender Michael “The Irish Mexican” Gomez Sr., was boxing in his first ten-round schedule bout.