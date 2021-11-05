Galahad refuses to write off Martinez ahead of Nov. 13 clash

Galahad makes his first defense on Nov.13. Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad says he is preparing for a prime Kiko Martinez when he faces the experienced Spaniard on November 13 in his Sheffield homecoming.

Galahad won his belt against brave Liverpudlian Jazza Dickens in August and promoter Eddie Hearn has received criticism for pairing Galahad with an ex-champion many see as past his best.

Galahad, however, a pro’s pro who is in the gym year round and lives just a stone’s throw from it, refuses to accept that Martinez, 35-years-old and a veteran of 54 fights, will not give him a hard night.

“No because that’s what they thought when he boxed Zelfa Barrett [Martinez lost a close and controversial decision in February],” explained Galahad. “Some people think he won the fight against Zelfa Barrett and he’s dangerous because this is his last chance. If he doesn’t do it now, then he’s never going to get a chance again so I’m expecting the best Kiko Martinez. I’m expecting him to be better than he was against Zelfa Barrett.”

Galahad won his title on the Saturday night and was back in the gym training on the Monday morning. He is always in shape and ready to go, working under the watchful eye of Dominic Ingle. Galahad is the last fighting link to the late Brendan Ingle, Dominic’s father, and Brendan still gets a lot of credit for the success of the Sheffield gym while his son is often overlooked. That’s not lost on Galahad.

“One hundred percent,” continued the champion. “Brendan put the foundation in from a very young age but if it wasn’t for Dominic then you’d never have had Johnny Nelson towards the end of his career, you’d have never had Junior Witter come through, you’d have never had Kell Brook come through and you’d have never had me. Just as much as Brendan was such an important figure, so was Dominic.”

But Dominic has not sought out the plaudits.

“He just does what he does and lets the results show,” added Galahad, who said winning the title has made him more “focused, dedicated and disciplined.”.

Elsewhere in the division, Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan are set to meet in 2022, with the winner perhaps fighting Leo Santa Cruz. Galahad wants all the big-name smoke he can get, but he won’t look passed the old campaigner Martinez.

“I’m just focused on November 13, getting that job done and then if we can make a unification fight then of course I’d love to fight [Emanuel] Navarrete, which is probably realistic… Leo Santa Cruz or Gary Russell Jr…” he said. “I’m not sure. I’ve just got to make sure I take care of business because if not, all of them go out the window. Of course I want these unifications but Martinez can punch, he’s strong, he’s fit, he comes to fight and it’s not going to be a walkover job.”

Life as the champ has not changed much for Galahad. He’s 31, has won 28 of 29 fights, the loss was a disputed defeat to Josh Warrington, but he’s at a stage where he is getting asked about life after boxing.

One thing he said he won’t do is follow in the footsteps of Brendan and Dominic.

“I’ll still be training,” he added, of when he retires. “But I don’t want to be a trainer or train kids. I just want to achieve what I want to achieve in boxing and get out with my faculties intact.”

He is also aware that the window of fame will slam shut when the bell sounds for the final time.

“After boxing, no one’s going to care about none of us because people only care about us at the moment because we are fighters,” he concluded. “The Anthony Joshuas, the Tyson Furys, me, the Josh Warringtons, yes, we are names at this time but, in five year’s time, no one’s going to care about us no more because there will be some other kids coming through. And that’s just the process of life. That’s how it goes on.”

But before that comes Martinez, and as Galahad said, he can’t afford to look beyond him or the course of his own future could markedly change.