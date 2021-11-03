Mexican brawler Isaac Cruz steps up as the new opponent for Gervonta Davis on Dec. 5

Photo by Matt Heasley

Unbeaten multiple world titleholder Gervonta “Tank” Davis has finally found an opponent for his December 5th date.

Davis will be facing Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull’’ Cruz from the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event to be broadcasted by Showtime PPV.

Cruz, ranked No. 9 at lightweight by The Ring, steps in to replace Rolando Romero, who was forced to step aside after being accused of serious sexual misconduct by a number of women.

Davis’ third-straight pay-per-view headlining attraction will see him take on the hardnosed Cruz, who has rightly earned the nickname “Pitbull’’ during his professional career.



Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), star of the Mayweather Promotions stable and ranked No. 6 at junior welterweight by The Ring, added another highlight filled performance in June, as he stopped previously unbeaten Mario Barrios. Against Cruz, Davis will be defending a version of the WBA lightweight belt not recognized by this publication.

“I respect Isaac Cruz for stepping up and taking the fight, but everyone knows what I do,” said Davis. “I come in looking for the knockout and that’s exactly what I’m going to do in this fight. I’m back in Los Angeles where the stars shine and I’m going to light it up against Isaac Cruz at Staples Center on December 5.’’



The 23-year-old Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) will be looking to rough up Davis and make him work overtime if he wants to come away with the win. A native of Mexico City, Cruz shot up the lightweight rankings in 2020, announcing his presence with an electrifying first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in September.

Cruz followed that up in 2021 by winning a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Matías Romero in March, and most recently defeating former champion Francisco Vargas by decision in June. Since making his U.S. debut in December 2019, the 23-year-old has gone unbeaten in his next four ring appearances, appearing on Showtime three times in addition to beating Magdaleno on the Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz Showtime PPV undercard.



“First I want to thank Gervonta Davis and his team for this opportunity – an opportunity I won’t let get past me,’’ Cruz said. “This fight is a very big motivation for me as a professional and as a personal goal. I’m sure after December 5 everyone in boxing will know the name Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.’’

A press release by Premier Boxing Champions was used in this article