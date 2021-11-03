Marco Antonio Barrera to make ring return

You maybe thought the “senior tour” bouts would cease after Evander Holyfield looked his age during a fight with Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11.

But boxing gets in the bloodstream and it’s a hard addiction to handle, right up there with cigarettes in degree of difficulty trying to kick the habit.

Marco Antonio Barrera is 47 years old, last gloved up in 2011, and hasn’t been called “The Baby Faced Assassin” in a long spell. The Hall of Famer, repping Guadalajara, snagged crowns in three divisions, and he’s still got the urge to throw down. On Nov. 20, there will be no titles for the taking, pride is the main motivator, as the Méxi-legend is slated to battle Daniel Ponce De Leon, a 41 year old titlist in two weight classes, in New México.

Tapia Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions will offer the faceoff, described as the last call for both men, on FITE as well as Facebook. The scrap is being billed as an exhibition, in the super welterweight division.

Ponce last campaigned in 2014, holds a 45-7 mark, and got stopped his last two contests.

Barrera boasts a 66-7 mark, and his legacy is secure after having traded with Kennedy McKinney, Junior Jones, Naseem Hamed, Manny Pacquiao and of course, his eterna-rival, Erik Morales.

You can purchase the main event and support bouts for $9.99 or $4.99 in Mexico. Prelims will stream free of charge before the main card.