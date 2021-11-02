Mike Plania faces Ricardo Nunez on Nov. 20 in Miami

Junior featherweight contender Mike Plania will face former title challenger Ricardo Nunez on Nov. 20 at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Fla.

Plania (25-1, 12 knockouts) burst on the scene in June of 2020, when he upset Joshua Greer Jr. by majority decision at a time when Greer was rated no. 1 at bantamweight by the WBO. Plania dropped Greer twice in the bout, but didn’t fight for the rest of the year.

Plania, 24, returned to the ring in April, winning a unanimous decision over Emmanuel Mogawa in his hometown of General Santos City, Philippines.

Nunez (29-12, 23 KOs) of Panama City, Panama has wins over former world titleholders Liborio Solis and Carlos Tamara, but has lost his last six bouts dating back to 2018. Still, Plania views Nunez as the most experienced foe he has yet faced.

“Nunez is a no pushover opponent, being a seasoned veteran. I am preparing myself for war. A win against him can be a ticket to bigger fights and [bring me] closer to a world title,” Plania said.

Plania, who is promoted by Sanman Promotions, is training in Miami under head trainer Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez.

Former IBF cruiserweight titleholder Yuniel Dorticos will also be in action on the card against Jesse Bryan in a ten round bout.