Rolando Romero officially withdraws from Gervonta Davis bout amid sexual assault allegations

Romero (right) and Davis. Photo by Esther Lin/ SHOWTIME

Gervonta Davis officially needs a new opponent for December 5.

Rolando Romero announced on social media Monday that he has withdrawn from their 135-pound fight that was slated to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Romero’s withdrawal was the result of a sexual assault allegation made by Izabel Zambrano. At least eight women have now accused Romero of sexual assault.

The Ring was informed over the weekend that Romero was likely to be removed from the card regardless.

Zambrano, 24, provided a statement Friday night to the Henderson Police Department regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred around the fall of 2019, per an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) is rumored to be the frontrunner to replace Romero.

Romero made the news for his cringe-worthy “trash talk” that kicked off the Davis-Romero promotion on October 21.

Less than a week later, Romero made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as Zambrano detailed the alleged assault on Twitter, which led to more women sharing their alleged experiences with the boxer. Zambrano told Mannix that she did not come forward earlier due to fear. After seeing Romero’s face plastered all over social media to promote what should have been the biggest night of his pro career, Zambrano built up enough courage to speak out regarding the alleged attack.

The 25-year-old Davis, a southpaw, holds a WBA lightweight belt that is unrecognized by this publication. The undefeated Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) is the recognized WBA titleholder and also holds Ring, IBF and WBO championships.

Cruz has won 18 bouts in a row since losing an eight-round unanimous decision to Luis Miguel Montano in February 2016.