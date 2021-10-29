Weigh-in alert: Chantelle Cameron 139.9, Mary McGee 139.10

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Barring an unwelcome draw, boxing history will be made in London this weekend.

Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee successfully made weight ahead of their inaugural women’s 140-pound Ring Magazine championship fight which takes place at the o2 Arena on Saturday.

Cameron, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 140 pounds, came in at 139.9 pounds. The unbeaten boxer-puncher from Northampton, England has won 14 bouts, with 8 KOs, and holds the WBC title.

McGee, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring, came in a touch heavier at 139.10. The Gary, Indiana product is 27-3 (15 KOs) and won the vacant IBF title in December 2019.

The winner of this bout will go to meet the victor of the November 19 clash between Kali Reiss and Jessica Camara to decide an undisputed champion.

Tom Gray is Managing Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing