The International Boxing Hall of Fame releases its 2022 induction schedule

It promises to be the biggest—and the best—class to ever be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Due to the cancellation of the two previous Hall of Fame Induction Weekends (2020 and 2021), it’s actually three classes in one.

The Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be honored at a “Once In a Lifetime” event themed the Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy on June 9-12, 2022, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Tickets will go on sale November 1st for the 2022 Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events slated for June 9-12th.

All three classes will be inducted on Sunday, June 12.

“The Hall of Fame is excited about welcoming the newest members of the Hall of Fame and boxing fans from around the world for a celebration of the sweet science that only comes along once in a lifetime,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “It will be fantastic to see everyone together again after pausing for two years due to the pandemic.”

For Saturday evening’s Banquet of Champions, the Hall of Fame has scheduled an earlier start time. Doors will open at 5:30 pm followed by dinner at 6:30 pm which will allow more time to highlight the three classes of honorees during the evening’s program.

Sunday’s Official Induction Ceremony, which starts at 2:30 pm on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds, will honor all three classes (2020, 2021 & 2022) with the new inductees and their families seated together under the Hall of Fame Event Pavilion Amphitheater.

Each class, beginning with the Class of 2020 will be called to the Induction stage to receive their gold Hall of Fame rings and deliver acceptance remarks. While one class is on stage, the other two classes will be seated in the audience facing them, until they are called to the stage.

At the end of the ceremony, all three classes will pose for a group photo. Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are free and require no ticket, including ringside lectures each day on the Museum grounds and the Parade of Champions on Sunday prior to the Induction Ceremony.

Among ticketed events for fans during the four-day celebration include the 5K Race/Fun Run, boxing autograph card show and special tent seating at the Official Induction Ceremony.

The Hall of Fame Weekend ticketed evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

The Class of 2021 includes boxers Wladimir Klitschko, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre Ward, Laila Ali, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, Jackie Tonawanda and Davey Moore; cut man Freddie Brown, physician Dr. Margaret Goodman, trainer/manager Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball and television executive Jay Larkin.

Voting for the Class of 2022 is underway and results will be unveiled in early December.

A celebrity lineup of many boxing greats of yesterday and today is anticipated.

