Ramirez wants the best at 175 and is ready for Bivol

Former WBO super middleweight titleholder Gilberto Ramirez took part in his third light heavyweight fight over the summer and has put the division on notice.

Ramirez, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 175 pounds, is eager to face the best at the weight.

“It’s a tough division with great champions,” Ramirez (42-0, 28 knockouts) told The Ring. “But I know I’m the best, and I’m on a mission to take over.

“I never force things; it’ll just happen over time and that’s the reason why I’ve linked with Golden Boy. I have full faith in Oscar [De La Hoya], Eric [Gomez], and Robert [Diaz] and know it’s just a matter of time.

“Artur’s [Beterbiev’s] days are numbered in the sport, Joe Smith [Jr.] just isn’t on my level, and I’m just simply better than [Dmitry] Bivol. There’s a reason why these guys stay silent.”

The rangy Mexican boxer-puncher is happy with how he’s settled at light heavyweight after making five defenses of his super middleweight title. He believes he put down a marker with a comprehensive fourth-round knockout over perennial contender Sullivan Barrera.

“I’m very comfortable at this weight class and feel very natural here,” he said. “I was very pleased with my performance and believe it was the sum of all the hard work during camp. I had great sparring and training throughout and was really well prepared for Barrera. I knew he was a tough guy with an abundance of experience.”

Ramirez isn’t sure of what might be next but hopes to fight before the end of the year and admits he’d welcome the much-talked about showdown with Bivol.

“There’s nothing concrete yet but I know my team and Golden Boy are working on it,” he explained. “Bivol called me out publicly and on social media, but haven’t heard from him since. If he’s serious, he knows I’m available, and we can make it happen with ease on DAZN.”



