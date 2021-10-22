Weigh-in alert: Jamel Herring 129.8, Shakur Stevenson 130

Photo courtesy of Top Rank.

ATLANTA – Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson made weight without any issues this afternoon. Herring (23-2, 11 knockouts), the reigning WBO junior lightweight titleholder, weighed in at 129.8 pounds. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), the challenger, came in at the division limit of 130 pounds.

The stare down was pretty intense. Herring remained stoic and expressionless, barely even blinking. Meanwhile, Stevenson shifted his weight side to side, pursed his lips and briefly cracked a smile. About 40 seconds in, he reached over and grabbed the champion’s belt with his left hand. Undeterred, Herring remained cool and simply pushed the youngster’s hand away. Security quickly rushed in to separate the fighters before things could escalate further.

Stevenson had pulled this same move earlier in the week at the final press conference. Herring seemed prepared for it today. He even stepped forward after brushing Stevenson’s hand aside, while the challenger backed up and began talking trash.

You could feel serious tension between the two. Hopefully it spills over into the ring tomorrow night at the State Farm Center.

Today’s weigh-in was closed to the public, but media members were in attendance. It was streamed on Top Rank’s YouTube channel:

UNDERCARD:

Junior Middleweights, six rounds

Xander Zayas 153.2

Dan Karpency 153.2

Middleweights, four rounds

Nico Ali Walsh 162

James Wesley II 159.6

Junior Middleweights, six rounds

Evan Holyfield 151.6

Charles Stanford 151.6

Middleweights, four rounds

Troy Isley 156.8

Nicholi Navarro 156

Junior Welterweights, six rounds

Roddricus Livsey 142.4

Eric Palmer 141

Featherweights, four rounds

Haven Brady Jr 127

Roberto Negrete 127

Junior Welterweights, four rounds

Jerrion Campbell 142.4

Antoine Cobb 144.2

Lightweights, four rounds

Harley Mederos 136

Deljerro Revello 135.8

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.