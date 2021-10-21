Josh Taylor suffers knee injury, Jack Catterall undisputed title defense delayed until February 26

Photo by Mark Robinson.

GLASGOW (Oct. 21, 2021) — Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor’s title defense against top contender Jack Catterall — originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland — has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 26 at the same venue due to a knee injury Taylor suffered in training.

Ticket and undercard information will be announced at a later date. The bout will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports and streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Taylor said, “I’m gutted I won’t be able to defend my title on December 18 as originally planned, but I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent healthy to give my incredible fans the show they deserve. This homecoming has been a long time in the making, and it will be worth the wait. I will see everyone on February 26.”

“Everything happens for a reason! I am gutted not just for me but for everyone who had planned to go,” Catterall said. “I will remain professional and continue working for the new date. 2022, I will be world champion. Obstacles like this are nothing new for me. I will turn the frustration into positive energy.”

Press release courtesy of Top Rank.