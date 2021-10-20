Lopez-Kambosos officially rescheduled (opus VII and counting) for November 27

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.

It’s been announced, re-announced, programmed, re-programmed and rescheduled enough times to qualify as the world’s most failed fight announcement ever. Alas, there is still room for one more – and let’s hope it is the last one.

DAZN has just confirmed through a press release that unified lightweight champion Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KOs) will finally make his maiden title defense of his WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts against George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) at Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday, November 27 – live worldwide and exclusively on DAZN.

Lopez’s first fight since upsetting former champion Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020, the Brooklyn native beat the Ukrainian by unanimous decision, taking with him the prized straps and unified crown. Australian George Kambosos Jr. comes into the fight as the mandatory IBF challenger, also boasting a perfect record and coming off the back of a split decision win against former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby.

“I am delighted to be bringing Lopez vs. Kambosas to DAZN and Madison Square Garden,” said Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn, who has taken over the reins on this mess of a matchup after half a dozen fumbles by original purse bid winners Triller over the better part of a year. “This rivalry has been cooking for a long time and now we finally get to see them put it to bed in the Big Apple. Teofimo is one of the big young stars in the sport but George is a hungry proud Aussie who knows that this is the chance to put his name amongst the elite of the game.”

The undercard and other details will be announced soon.