Christian Mbilli-Vladimir Shishkin 168-pound battle of unbeatens possible for December 11

Eye of the Tiger Promotions have made overtures to Salita Promotions to match unbeaten super middleweights Christian Mbilli (19-0, 18 knockouts) and Vladimir Shishkin (12-0, 7 KOs).

The proposed fight would take place in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on December 11.

Camille Estephan, of Eye of the Tiger Promotions, is bullish that this showdown will come to fruition.

“I’m optimistic we can make a deal,” Estephan told The Ring. “It’s a really exciting, 50-50 matchup and would move the winner on significantly.”

Earlier this year, Estephan’s company joined forces with D&D Boxing, helmed by Cameron Dunkin, to co-promote former amateur stars Angel and Antonio Perez. The twin brothers have largely fought in Mexico.

The December 11 card will mark the first time Eye of the Tiger Promotions have promoted a show in the U.S.

“The Perez brothers have been excellent acquisitions and it has always been mine and Cameron’s plan to do a fight in Harrisburg, where they’re very popular,” said Estephan.

“It should be a great night of boxing. Not only do the people of Harrisburg get to see the Perez twins, they will hopefully get to see a world-class main event.”

Mbilli, who was the subject of a New Faces feature in the August 2021 issue of Ring Magazine, recently entered The Ring ratings at No. 10. The 26-year-old was born in Cameroon but moved to France – the country he represented at the 2016 Rio Olympics – before turning pro in Canada. Mbilli initially fought at middleweight but moved up and has continued to show considerable promise.

Shishkin turned professional in July 2016. The now 30-year-old Russian fought mainly at home before signing with Salita. Since venturing to the U.S. he has caught the attention of fight fans by fighting three of four bouts on ShoBox.

