Sulem Urbina: I have to get back to winning. Losing hurts.

Sulem Urbina (R) battles with Naomi Bosques (L). Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

The sting of losing back-to-back fights has worn on Sulem Urbina for too long. Looking to break that string in a familiar atmosphere could be what is in store for the flyweight contender.

Urbina will face Tania Itzel Garcia tonight at the Fairplay Club in her hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico. The eight round bout will precede the main event between junior featherweights Victor Mendez and Miguel Angel Rodriguez.

Both fights will stream live on ESPN Knockout (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Urbina (12-2, 2 knockouts), who now lives and trains in Phoenix, Arizona, most recently fought on July 9, losing a close majority decision to WBA titleholder Naoko Fujioka in a great action fight. In her previous fight on October 30 of last year, Urbina suffered the first loss of her pro career at the hands of Marlen Esparza.

The 31-year-old took some time away from the ring but returned with the purpose of returning to title contention. An impressive win to close out 2021 could lead to bigger opportunities early next year for Urbina.

“It’s been tough since my last fight,” Urbina told The Ring Tuesday night. “Coming back from two losses is hard. I really had to analyze things after my last fight. It was ups and downs but I feel excited to be back. And all I want is to win.

“I have to get back to winning. Losing hurts. [It] hurts a lot.”

Urbina is a solid fighter, who makes for good action fights. She continues to be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Garcia (6-6), who resides in Tultitlan, Mexico, lost by unanimous decision to Monserrat Alarcon in her most recent bout on August 28. The 22-year-old has lost five of her last six bouts.

Victor Mendez will also be fighting in his hometown of Hermosillo. Following his stoppage loss to Juan Francisco Estrada in December 2018, Mendez did not fight again until May 22, stopping Eduardo Marquez in Round 2.

In his most recent bout on June 26, the 28-year-old Mendez (30-4-2, 22 KOs) stopped Efrain Perez in Round 3.

Rodriguez, a fighter with modest boxing skills, speed and ring generalship, enters the clash against Mendez with a record of 16-2-2, 7 KOs.

Also on the Zanfer Promotions/ 2M Promotions card, junior featherweight Eduardo Ramirez (18-1-3, 13 KOs) will take on Alexis Ruiz Soto (13-7-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round bout.

