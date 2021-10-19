Munguia vs. Rosado: Alexis Rocha and Jeovanis Barraza set to collide in co-main event

Alexis Rocha. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

ANAHEIM, CA (October 19, 2021) – Orange County will be represented on November 13th as Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 11KOs) faces off against Jeovanis Barraza (22-1, 15KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, in a 10-round welterweight co-main event for Munguia vs. Rosado at Anaheim’s Honda Center. The welterweight fight will be preceded by a 10-round middleweight bout between top contender D’Mitrus Ballard (20-0-1, 11KOs) of Temple Hill, Maryland, and Mexico’s Paul Valenzuela, Jr. (26-9, 17KOs). The DAZN show opener will feature Mexico’s undefeated, heavy-handed, lightweight rising star, William Zepeda (23-0, 21KOs), facing off against Miami’s John Moralde (24-4, 13KOs) in a 10-round fight for the WBA Continental America’s Lightweight title. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN, excluding Mexico, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

“Saturday, November 13th will be a great night of boxing for Southern California fight fans,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are proud to highlight one of Orange County’s top contenders, Alexis Rocha, as he makes his return to the Honda Center in the co-main event of the night. I know he will make all his hometown fans proud as he takes on a tough contender in a 10-round welterweight war.”

After a stellar, knock-out performance on June 19, 2021, against James Bacon, Alexis “Lex” Rocha of Santa Ana, California, is determined to continue his winning streak when he faces off against Jeovanis Barraza on November 13. The Southern California native is returning to the Honda Center as a top-rising welterweight contender who has steadily climbed the rankings by successfully defeating tough competitors like Berlin Abreu, Roberto Valenzuela Jr., and Brad Solomon.

“I expect a lot from myself. I expect to be a main event star in the sport. For now, I’m focused on stealing the show as the co-main event and bringing excitement to the crowd,” said Alexis Rocha. “I want to earn the respect and support of Orange County fans and I can do that by knocking opponents out. I was born and raised here. Sports in Orange County should be Angels, Ducks, and Alexis Rocha. That’s my goal.”

Making his second American appearance on November 13, Jeovanis Barraza of Barranquilla, Colombia, is looking to make a statement in the welterweight division. The 26-year-old dangerous contender has defeated tough competition in Colombia, including top prospects Carlos Saenz and Luis Guillermo Berrio. Now, he will be looking to impress American audiences as he seeks an upset victory against Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha.

“I am at Reyes Boxing getting the best training I can to prepare for a fight that will change my life,” said Jeovanis Barraza. “I am going to bring my top game and show the world what I am made of.”

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night portion of the night, live on Facebook Watch, Arley Muncino (29-3-2, 10 KOs) of Monterey, Mexico will meet Jackie Calvo (14-6-2, 1KO) of Mexico City in a 10-round female flyweight battle.

The Pride of Mexicali, Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10KOs) will make his return to the ring facing off against Guadalajara’s Jose Gonzalez (23-9-1, 13KOs) in a 10-round featherweight event.

Alejandro Reyes (4-0, 3KOs) of Los Angeles will participate in a 4-round super lightweight fight against Osmel Mayorga (2-2, 1KO) of Miami, Fl.

Finally, San Diego’s rising prospect, Jorge Chavez, will make his pro debut in a 4-round super featherweight bout against Mexico City’s Gilberto Aguilar (0-3).

Press release courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions.