Junior flyweight Axel Aragon Vega outpoints Armando Torres, seeks world title shot

Former junior flyweight title challenger Axel Aragon Vega held off a late rally by gatekeeper Armando Torres to win a hard-fought 10-round unanimous decision Friday night at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City.

Scores were 96-95, 98-93 and 95-93 for Vega, who improves to 15-4-1 (8 knockouts).

Vega, who resides in Ensenada, Mexico, was coming off a loss to WBA titleholder Hiroto Kyoguchi on March 13. Vega was very much in the fight, but sustained an injury to his right hand that prevented him from continuing.

Torres, 40, was also coming off a loss at the hands of contender Jonathan Gonzalez on May 21. He had won his previous five bouts before that.

Vega dominated through the first five rounds and landed the more effective punches. Torres stood in the pocket, but Vega was busier and connected with an array of combinations to head and body.

The sixth round produced the best action of the fight. Vega hurt Torres with an overhand right to the head, but, moments later, Torres stunned Vega with a combination.

Both men had their moments down the stretch. Sensing he was down on the scorecards, Torres was the aggressor and forced Vega to commit more in the pocket. Torres won rounds during the second half of the fight but not enough.

Vega was pleased with his performance and hopes to land another world title opportunity.

“We prepared well,” said Vega, who now lives and trains in the Los Angeles area. “We understood that Mexico City is high above sea level. I thank my rival for coming in great shape as well. It was a great fight for the fans.

“We were able to score a lot with the left hand. We were coming off an injury with my right [hand] from the last fight. We eventually used the right hand more during the fight. We fought intelligently, prepared well and now we’re hoping for a world title fight.”

Torres, who resides in the Mexico City area, drops to 26-20 (19 KOs).

In the other televised bout on the ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecast, junior featherweight Ricardo Perez of Mexico City defeated Ensenada’s Kennyn Valenzuela (5-2, 4 KOs) by four-round unanimous decision. Scores were 39-37, 39-37 and 39-38 for Perez, who improves to 3-2 (1 KO).

In preliminary action, Jesus Haro (7-1), a 19-year-old strawweight from Reno, Nevada, defeated debutant Jean Carlo Morales by six-round unanimous decision. Scores were 59-56, 58-56, and 58-57.

